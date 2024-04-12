×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 18:01 IST

Modi Aims To Uplift Poor, Dalits and Every Section While INDI Bloc Promotes Own Members: Amit Shah

Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi and questions him 'What has he done for tribal community. It was BJP that made tribal woman of Odisha, Droupadi Murmu, the President of the country'.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Modi Aims To Uplift Poor, Dalits and Every Section While INDI Bloc Promotes Own Members: Amit Shah | Image:R Bharat
Mandla: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday slammed the INDI bloc for practising dynastic politics, and said that in the upcoming elections, people have to choose between the one leader who worked for taking every section of society forward and those who promote their own family members.

He was addressing a public meeting in Mandla (ST) seat for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste.

"There is a team led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the one led by Congress party leadership. The only aim of the 'ghamandia' (arrogant) alliance is to promote their own family members, while Modi's only aim is to take forward the poor, tribal, Dalits, backward and every section of the society," he said.

In the 10 years of Modi rule, 25 crore people have come out of the below poverty line mark in the country, he said.

In Madhya Pradesh alone, 95 lakh farmers were given the Kisan Samman Nidhi assistance, 70 lakh women got the facility of tap water in their houses and more than four crore people got the benefit of the Ayushman Bharat scheme that guarantees treatment up to Rs five lakh free of cost, he said.

The Union government also constructed toilets in 80 lakh households in the country to give dignity to women, and 88 lakh sisters and mothers were provided with LPG cylinders for a smoke-free kitchen, Shah added.

The central government provided houses to 82 lakh beneficiaries and also took a number of other steps for the welfare of the poor, he said.

According to the senior BJP leader, the Modi government was providing five kilograms of free ration per person every month to 70-80 crore people in the country.

Although the Congress has ruled the country for a long time, it has not done anything for the tribal community, he alleged.

"I want to ask Rahul Gandhi what his party has done for the tribal community. It was the BJP government that made a tribal woman of Odisha, Droupadi Murmu, the President of the country," he said.

It was the government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee that constituted a separate ministry for tribal welfare in the country and the Modi government which started the practice of observing Adivasi Gaurav Diwas in memory of the tribal icon Birsa Munda, Shah said. 

Published April 11th, 2024 at 18:01 IST

