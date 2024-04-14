Advertisement

New Delhi: With the Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, a recent survey unveils the pressing issues occupying the minds of Indian voters. Unemployment and inflation loom large among the electorate's worries, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong leadership and India's rising global stature will likely help his re-election bid, a survey shows.

Ram Mandir inauguration - fulfilment of longstanding Hindu aspiration

Interestingly, the survey sheds light on divergent priorities within the electorate. While 22% of respondents lauded the construction of a grand temple dedicated to Lord Ram, overseen by PM Modi's government, a mere 8% identified it as their primary concern.

The temple's inauguration, spearheaded by Modi in January, has become a focal point of the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign, symbolizing the fulfillment of a longstanding Hindu aspiration.

At least 48% respondents said the temple will consolidate a Hindu identity, but a huge majority (79%) said India belongs to citizens of all religions equally, not just Hindus.

Additionally, the survey underscores the electorate's appreciation for initiatives aimed at enhancing India's global image. Approximately 8% of respondents expressed approval for the government's efforts in this regard, signaling a recognition of the nation's growing diplomatic stature on the world stage.

The Lok Sabha elections of 2024 are set to take place across India in seven phases. People will cast their votes on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The result of all the phases will be declared on June 4.