Updated March 19th, 2024 at 16:27 IST

Mohali Cop Warns Lok Sabha Candidates Against Hiring Private Bouncers

Meanwhile, the district police have set up nakas at Mohali-Chandigarh and Mohali-Panchkula borders to check the inflow of cash, liquor and drugs.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Election
Image used for representational purpose | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has advised all party candidates to not hire bouncers for their security, adding that doing so will be seen as an act of muscle power.

The SSP said all the candidates would be provided with adequate security by the police and there should be no requirement of private bouncers.

Furthermore, the senior official said that non-bailable warrants are being executed to arrest the accused and round up the POs.

The district has around 9,000 licensed weapons that had to be submitted to the police stations or arms dealers. Of these, some 1,500 have already been collected and the rest of the arms licence holders have been asked to deposit their weapons as soon as possible. If failing to do so, strict action will be taken against the violators, the Deputy Commissioner-cum-Election Officer warned.

The arms like air guns would also be deposited barring the exempted categories.

In case of violations, the DC said the use of money and muscle power will strictly be dealt with and the accused will be sent behind bars immediately.

The authorities also have a 24×7 operational grievances cell with  toll-free number of 1950 and email ID complaintcellmohali2024@gmail.com.

Published March 19th, 2024 at 16:08 IST

