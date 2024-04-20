Updated April 20th, 2024 at 20:32 IST

Moradabad BJP Candidate Sarvesh Kumar Singh Dies of Heart Attack

Sarvesh Kumar Singh, the BJP candidate from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, died of a heart attack today. Singh had been admitted to the old ward at AIIMS Delhi.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
Sarvesh Kumar Singh, the BJP candidate from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, died of a heart attack today. Singh had been admitted to the old ward at AIIMS Delhi. | Image:Republic TV
Advertisement

Breaking: Sarvesh Kumar Singh, the BJP candidate from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, died of a heart attack today. Singh had been admitted to the old ward at AIIMS Delhi.

This is a developing story.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 20th, 2024 at 20:32 IST