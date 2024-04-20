Updated April 20th, 2024 at 20:32 IST
Moradabad BJP Candidate Sarvesh Kumar Singh Dies of Heart Attack
Sarvesh Kumar Singh, the BJP candidate from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, died of a heart attack today. Singh had been admitted to the old ward at AIIMS Delhi.
- Elections
- 1 min read
Reported by: Shweta Parande
Sarvesh Kumar Singh, the BJP candidate from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, died of a heart attack today. Singh had been admitted to the old ward at AIIMS Delhi. | Image:Republic TV
Advertisement
Breaking: Sarvesh Kumar Singh, the BJP candidate from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, died of a heart attack today. Singh had been admitted to the old ward at AIIMS Delhi.
This is a developing story.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published April 20th, 2024 at 20:32 IST