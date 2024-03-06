×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 10:08 IST

More Defection in K'taka Congress: Mandya KPCC Leader Likely to Resign from Party Ahead of LS Polls

KPCC General Secretary from Mandya, Ravindra Srikantaiah has once again written to Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar, stating he would like to resign from the party

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary from Mandya district Ravindra Srikantaiah has written to Dy CM DK Shivakumar, stating he'd resign from the party
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary from Mandya district Ravindra Srikantaiah has written to Dy CM DK Shivakumar, stating he'd resign from the party | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Bengaluru: With the 2024 Lok Sabha polls just months away, trouble seems to be mounting for Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka. In the latest setback, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) General Secretary from Mandya district Ravindra Srikantaiah has once again written to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, stating that he would like to resign from the party. 

Stating that he’s not in favour of the unilateral decisions taken by the Congress party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Ravindra Srikantaiah alleged that local leaders are not consulted or included in the election-related discussions.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) General Secretary from Mandya district Ravindra Srikantaiah has once again written to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar | Republic

Ravindra Srikantaiah further alleged that some within the party insulted him, prompting him to take the step. He has, however, not clarified which party he's going to join next.

