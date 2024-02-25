Updated February 25th, 2024 at 15:40 IST
More Defections Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls: 4 MLAs Join BJP in Arunachal Pradesh | Details Here
Two Congress MLAs and two legislators from the National Peoples’ Party (NPP) joined the ruling BJP on Sunday
- Elections
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Itanagar: In a boost to the ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh ahead of polls, two Congress MLAs and as many legislators from the National Peoples’ Party (NPP) joined the ruling BJP on Sunday.
Both the Congress and NPP now have two MLAs each in the 60-member assembly.
Advertisement
Senior Congress MLA and former union Minister Ninong Ering and Wanglin Lowangdong, and NPP’s Mutchu Mithi and Gokar Basar joined the saffron party during a function at its headquarters here.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu and state BJP president Biyuram Wahge were present at the event.
Advertisement
The Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls will simultaneously be held in the northeastern state later this year.
Advertisement
Published February 25th, 2024 at 15:40 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
PM Modi Voices Concern Over Drug MenaceVideos18 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.