More For Pakistan, Less For India: Himanta Sarma Targets Congress Election Manifesto

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on Congress, criticising its Lok Sabha election manifesto and suggesting that it was more aligned with the interests of Pakistan.

"Congress party has been prepared in a way that they can win an election in Pakistan. We have read the manifesto and after reading we concluded that this manifesto is more for Pakistan and less for India," Sarma said.

He also made strong remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioning his suitability as a Prime Ministerial candidate. When asked about Rahul Gandhi's potential candidacy for the Prime Minister's position, Sarma responded, "He's the best candidate for Pappu."

Sarma Thrashes ‘Wealth Redistribution’ Promise

Taking a sharp jibe at the Congress' manifesto which promised of ‘wealth redistribution,' Sarma said, "Congress party made a manifesto that will snatch resources from the common people and they will destroy the economy of this country. So we have interpreted the Congress manifesto in the most right way and correct way and I will challenge them to come for a public debate to show that this manifesto is nothing but appeasement."

The Congress party released its 'Nyay Patr' (election manifesto) for the Lok Sabha 2024 on April 5.

He urged Congress to explain their position, saying, "Now it's for the Congress to explain why they have said that the resources of the country have the first right to a particular community. It's the Congress party that should reply, not us."