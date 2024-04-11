×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 10:52 IST

BREAKING | MP Malook Nagar Quits BSP, Likely To Join Jayant Choudhary's RLD

MP Malook Nagar iss expected to join the Jayant Choudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal later in the day.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP Malook Nagar on Thursday, April 11, resigned from the Bahuja Samaj Party (BSP) and is expected to join the Rashtriya Lok Dal later in the day. 

