Updated April 11th, 2024 at 10:52 IST
BREAKING | MP Malook Nagar Quits BSP, Likely To Join Jayant Choudhary's RLD
MP Malook Nagar iss expected to join the Jayant Choudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal later in the day.
- Elections
- 1 min read
Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Malook Nagar | Image: PTI
New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP Malook Nagar on Thursday, April 11, resigned from the Bahuja Samaj Party (BSP) and is expected to join the Rashtriya Lok Dal later in the day.
Published April 11th, 2024 at 10:52 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.