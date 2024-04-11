BREAKING | MP Malook Nagar Joins Jayant Choudhary's RLD After Quitting BSP

Advertisement

New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP Malook Nagar on Thursday, April 11, joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal after resigning from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Malook Nagar left the BSP after he was denied ticket in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Nagar had won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as a candidate of the BSP which was then in alliance with the RLD and Samajwadi Party.

Chaudhary welcomed Nagar in the RLD by tying a green thread, symbolising farmers and their link to the fields, on his wrist, in Delhi. Chaudhary said Nagar will campaign for the RLD candidates in western Uttar Pradesh and strengthen the NDA in the region. A prominent Gujjar leader, Nagar is said to have influence over his community in Bijnor and adjoining areas

Nagar, the Lok Sabha member from Bijnor in western Uttar Pradesh, also said that campaign for the RLD candidates in the region. RLD has fielded Chandan Chauhan from the Bijnor seat for the upcoming elections.

"When I became an MP, RLD Samajwadi Party and BSP played a huge role in it. Jayant ji played a significant role as well....I always raised many issues in Parliament rising above party and politics.." said Nagar after joining RLD.



Malook Nagar Quits BSP

"Looking at the current circumstances and political environment, today I, my elder brother Shri Lakhiram Nagar (Former Minister, U.P. Government), my wife Mrs. Sudha Nagar (Former District Panchayat President), all of us are leaving the Bahujan Samaj Party," said Malook Nagar announcing his resignation from the party.

“I kept silent all these days. The party didn't let me contest for MP or MLA and even my name was absent from the list of star campaigners, but I want to work for the country and hence I have to leave the party under this compulsion and will look for some other home. After having discussions with my followers and different parties, wherever things will work, will go there,” said Nagar after tendering his resignation.

On whether or not he will be contesting Lok Sabha elections, he said, “It's not in my hand, otherwise I would have contested. Politics is a game of possibilities.”