MSP for Farmers, Pan-India Caste Census: Congress Releases Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto | 10 Points

New Delhi: The Congress party on Friday released ‘Nyay Patra’ for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, emphasising on ‘5 Nyay’ and ‘25 Guarantees.' The 48-page manifesto focuses mainly on unemployment issues and promise caste census in its five big guarantees.

Congress Party in its manifesto said that the party will conduct a nationwide Socio-Economic and Caste Census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions and it will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC. The party also promised of giving legal guarantee of MSP to the farmers.

It further promised to abolish contracts in PSUs and government jobs and make them permanent. The party will also reserve one-half (50 per cent) of central government jobs for women starting in 2025.

Mahalakshmi Scheme: Congress' Promise

The Congress party promised to launch a Mahalakshmi scheme to provide Rs 1 lakh per year to every poor Indian family as an unconditional cash transfer. The poor will be identified among the families in the bottom of the income pyramid.

The party said that cash amount will be directly transferred to the bank account of the oldest woman of the household.

Congress Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto: 7 Key Points

Congress in its manifesto said that it will probe demonitisation, Rafael deal, Pegasus spyware and electoral bonds scheme. ‘Anti-People’ laws passed by the Centre in last 10 years related to farmers, criminal justice, digital protection will be reviewed. Congress will give legal guarantee of MSP to farmers across country. Congress to reserve 50 per cent jobs for women starting 2025. The party promised that it will ensure that minorities have freedom of dress, food, language and personal laws. Due to ‘widespread unemployment,’ as a one-time measure of relief, the amount due including unpaid interest as on 15 March 2024 in respect of all student educational loans will be written off and the banks will be compensated by the government, said Congress. Congress will bring a law to recognize civil unions between couples belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community. Congress promised it will repair relations with the Maldives and will work to restore the status quo ante on our borders with China and to ensure that areas, where both armies patrolled in the past, are again accessible to our soldiers. “We will take the necessary steps to adjust our policy towards China until this is achieved,” the manifesto reads. The Congress will amend the election laws to combine the efficiency of the electronic voting machine (EVM) and the transparency of the ballot paper. Voting will be through the EVM but the voter will be able to hold and deposit the machine-generated voting slip into the voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) unit. The Congress said it's committed to rapid growth and generation of wealth. “We have set a target of doubling the GDP in the next 10 years,” said Congress.

Responding to the Congress manifesto, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “This manifesto of ours will be remembered as 'Nyay ka dastavez' in the political history of the country. The Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, which was run under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, focused on five pillars during the yatra: Yuva Nyay, Kisan Nyay, Naari Nyay, Shramik Nyay and Hissedari Nyay was announced.”

“Out of these five pillars, 25 guarantees emerge, and in every 25 guarantees, someone or the other gets benefited, under this, we have our manifesto here,” he added.





