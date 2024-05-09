Come What May, 4% of Muslim Quota Will Remain: Jagan Mohan Reddy's BIG Statement

Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing debate between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition leaders about the reservation and minority quota in India, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday asserted that come what may, be 4% of Muslim reservations will remain and that is YSR Congress Party's final word on it.

“On one hand, Chandrababu Naidu continues to join hands with the BJP party which stands on removing the 4% Muslim reservation, on the other hand, to seek minority votes, CBN comes up with new drama. Have you witnessed a chameleon-like Chandrababu Naidu? Come what may, 4% of Muslim reservations will remain and that is YSR Congress Party's final word on it”, said Jagan, while addressing a public gathering in Kurnool.

He added, "It is unacceptable and morally wrong to view minorities through a discriminatory lens. For political interests, to play with their lives is unfortunate. These reservations will persist at all costs. Be it in the matter of Muslim reservation, NRC, CAA, or any other sentiments of minorities, the YSR Congress Party will always stand as a steadfast pillar, supporting their dignity and honour."

#LIVE | Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Backs 4% Muslim Quota.



"The Muslim reservation of 4% will remain and that is YSR Congress Party's final word on it," Reddy said.



Tune in here for the latest updates: https://t.co/CRfjubcuSf… #JaganReddy #AndhraPradesh… pic.twitter.com/sT47QNM4vU — Republic (@republic)

Poora Muslim Quota

A couple of days back, Lalu's remarks on reservation benefits for the minority community had kicked up a storm and drew flak from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Muslims must get 'poora' (complete) reservation”, Lalu had said, while speaking to reporters. Later, he clarified that he was in favour of extending reservation benefits to Muslims but emphasised that it should be based on social backwardness and “not on the basis of religion”.

“Should not Muslims too get reservations (aarakshan to milna chahiye na Muslamanon ko”, was Lalu’s terse reply to journalists when they asked him about allegations by BJP leaders that the RJD and its allies like the Congress wanted to extend quota benefits to the minority community, depriving OBCs, Dalits and tribals of their due.

BR Ambedkar Opposed Religion-based Reservation

Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Lalu and said the INDI alliance wants to snatch all quotas of SC, ST and OBCs and give them to their “vote bank” as part of a deeper conspiracy. "A big alliance partner of the INDI bloc has endorsed what he used to say about their plan to end the reservations for SC, ST and OBCs.Their leader who has eaten the animal’s fodder and convicted by the court, even by the Supreme Court in the corruption case and out on bail due to health.. Congress is making him dance on their head. He is saying not only Muslims should get reservations but all the reservations should be given to Muslims. Means they want all the reservation to Muslims by snatching it from SC, ST and OBC", said Modi.

“I have been saying the same thing about them for the last several days. I was saying that they would cut some part of the reservation and give it on the basis of religion but the conspiracy is deeper…They are saying on the day of voting that they want to give all the reservation of SC, ST and OBC to Muslim community,” Modi said. The Prime Minister asked, “If you (the people) accept this game of Congress and its allies?.. Should such people lose their deposits or not?” Modi said BR Ambedkar had opposed the religion-based reservation.

