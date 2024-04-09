Advertisement

New Delhi: The MVA has finalised the seat sharing formula in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest 21 seats, Congress 17 and NCP (SP) 10.

The Congress will contest from Mumbai North and Mumbai North Central.

Meanwhile, the Congress will not field its candidates for Lok Sabha seats in Sangli, Mumbai South Central and Bhiwandi.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and state Congress president Nana Patole announced the poll pact for the 48 parliamentary seats in the state at a press conference here after weeks of negotiations.

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in the state in five phases from April 19 to May 20.