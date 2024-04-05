Advertisement

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the opposition alliance in Maharashtra, is staring at a setback due to unresolved seat-sharing disputes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The MVA — a part of the INDIA bloc at the national level — includes the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) under Sharad Pawar and the Congress.

UBT Sena has declared its candidates for Sangli (wrestler Chandrahar Patil) and Mumbai South Central (Anil Desai), while NCP (SP) has staked claim on Bhiwandi, all three claimed by Congress.

The party sources revealed that Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole reached out to the party high command seeking their intervention for resoultion of the dispute over seat-sharing.

Affirming that MVA partners are not following the Alliance Dharma, Patole said that Congress will not campaign on the disputed seats. “We will only campaign after a conclusion is reached.”

The MVA, at its meeting at the residence of NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, failed to resolve the stalemate over three Lok Sabha seats -- Sangli, Bhiwandi and Mumbai South Central – even as Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray was conspicuous by his absence.

Apart from Pawar, the meeting was attended by MPCC president Nana Patole, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, UBT Sena MP Sanjay Raut and state NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil.

The Election Commission of India said that the Lok Sabha elections for the 48 seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases. It said that the elections will be held in the state on April 19, May 7, May 13 and May 20, and the votes will be counted on June 4.