Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, on Thursday, said 'my father is a traitor' should be written on the forehead of the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde -Shrikant Shinde - the sitting MP and Shiv Sena candidate from Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency near Mumbai.

Speaking at a campaign rally for Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Mumbai North East candidate Sanjay Dina Patil in Ghatkopar area here on Wednesday, Chaturvedi referred to the 1975 film "Deewar".

‘Mera Baap Gaddar Hai’

"There was a Hindi film where `mera baap chor hai' (my father is a thief) was written on the son's hand. Similarly, `mera baap gaddar hai' (my father is a traitor) should be written on Shrikant Shinde's forehead," she said.

Eknath Shinde split the Shiv Sena in June 2022, toppling the Maharashtra government headed by party president Uddhav Thackeray, and became chief minister himself by allying with the BJP.

Reacting to Chaturvedi's statement, Sheetal Mhatre, spokesperson of the Shiv Sena led by CM Shinde, said, "She wanted to contest from Mumbai North West constituency, but because she could not get it, she is making such comments. Her Rajya Sabha term is also going to end soon, and she is lobbying hard for another term.

1993 Blast Accused Campaigns for Sena Candidate

The BJP on Thursday claimed 1993 serial bomb blasts accused Iqbal Musa alias Baba Chauhan was seen in the Lok Sabha campaign rally of Shiv Sena (UBT) Mumbai North West candidate Amol Kirtikar.

The allegations were denied by Musa as well as Kirtikar, both of whom claimed they did not know each other.

Thackeray Should be Ashamed, says Maha BJP Chief

"Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray should be ashamed. An accused in the Mumbai blasts is campaigning for his candidate. What will Balasaheb Thackeray's soul be feeling? It was Balasaheb Thackeray who protected Mumbai after the 1993 blasts," claimed Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

When Uddhav Thackeray was chief minister, the grave of Yakub Memon (hanged for his role in the 1993 blasts) was beautified and there were attempts to glorify Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan (both considered bigots by a vast section of society), Bawankule further alleged.

Defending himself, Amol Kirtikar said he did not know Musa personally.

"If an accused is joining my rally then it is the responsibility of the state home department (to prevent it)," said Kirtikar, who is the son of sitting MP Gajanan Kirtikar.

Musa clarified he was not part of the rally and that he was at the site to meet a corporator who had called him.

"I do not know Kirtikar. I had once met him at a marriage for two minutes," Musa said.

Musa claimed he was not involved in the Mumbai serial blasts.

"I was accused of providing a weapon to actor Sanjay Dutt. I spent 10 years in jail. I am at home since 2016. People can say whatever they want to," he claimed. (with PTI inputs)