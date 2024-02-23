Advertisement

PM Modi in Varanasi: After his day trip to Gujarat on February 22 for a roadshow and announcing new projects in Mehsana and Navsari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh at night. PM Modi inspected the Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara road at 11 pm on Thursday. On February 23, PM Modi held a grand roadshow in Varanasi and inaugurated development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore.

PM Modi inaugurates new projects in Varanasi

Among the projects inaugurated by PM Modi were a cooking gas bottling plant, a milk processing unit, a silk fabric printing common facility centre for weavers, and several new roadways. As a boost to the textiles sector of Varanasi, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of a new National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), a new medical college and the National Centre of Ageing at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

PM Modi also inaugurated the Sigra Sports Stadium Phase-1, the District Rifle Shooting Range, and various developmental projects around Sant Ravidas Janmasthali worth about Rs 32 crore, including the Sant Ravidas Museum. The PM also inaugurated a statue of Sant Ravidas and participated in his 647th birth anniversary celebrations.

Top Quotes of PM Modi in Varanasi

While speaking about Sant Ravidas, PM Modi said, "On the pious occasion of the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, I welcome you to his birthplace. You have come from far-off places on this occasion, especially my brothers and sisters from Punjab...Varanasi seems to have become a mini-Punjab."

Modi added in praise of the saint, “Ravidas ji belongs to all and everybody belongs to Ravidas ji. He cannot be confined within the boundaries of caste, religion, sect and ideology. Ravidas ji has been calling me repeatedly to his birthplace. I got an opportunity to take forward his pledge. I get an opportunity to serve his lakhs of followers. Serving the followers at the birthplace of the Guru is nothing less than a privilege for me.”

PM Modi said that the INDIA bloc members incited people in the name of caste.

“In every era, the sermons of the saints show us the path and also alert us. In our country, whenever anybody indulges in discrimination in the name of caste, it damages humanity,” he said.

"If someone instigates (others) in the name of caste, it also damages humanity. Hence, brothers and sisters, today every Dalit and backward of the country has to keep in mind that 'INDI gathbandhan', which believes in instigating and making people fight in the name of caste, opposes the schemes meant for the welfare of the Dalits and 'vanchit' (deprived).”

PM Modi added, “When the construction of toilets started, they (INDI bloc) ridiculed it. They also mocked the Jan Dhan accounts and opposed Digital India. Not only this, these 'parivarvaadi' (dynastic) parties have another identity - they do not want any Dalit or tribal person outside their families to move ahead. They cannot tolerate Dalits and tribal persons occupying high posts."

"You must be knowing that when Droupadi Murmu, the first woman tribal president, was contesting elections, then who all opposed her and which parties came together to defeat her. It was all the 'parivarvaadi' parties, who see the Dalits, tribal people and backwards as their vote bank during the elections. We have to remain alert from these people and from such a mindset. We have to follow the positive education of Ravidas ji, while avoiding the negative mentality of casteism," said the prime minister.

Expressing confidence in winning the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, PM Modi said that his “third term will be the biggest era of India's development”.

On Rahul Gandhi and his remarks on the youth of Kashi being “drunk”, PM Modi said, “Nepotism and appeasement kept UP underdeveloped. UP is transforming now and the Congress' royal family says 'UP's youth are addicts'...”

"Congress' Yuvraj says that the youth of Kashi and UP are 'nashedi' (drunkards). What kind of language is this?" asked PM Modi. “Those who have no place of their own are calling the children of my Kashi as addicts. We will not forget the insult of UP's youth.”

“They don’t like the new image of Kashi and Ayodhya. Look at the way they are attacking Ayodhya. Didn't know Congress had so much hatred for Ayodhya,” added the PM.

“There is a huge difference in the mindset of the BJP and that of the previous government,” said PM Modi in Varanasi.

“We are assuring Kashi’s development. Kashi will speed up the Make in India movement. I am always ‘vocal for local’. Make in India empowers MSMEs. In the next 5 years, India will become the third largest economy. Modern transport system will develop in UP,” said PM Modi, adding, “UP decided to give all seats to the BJP.”

Modi reiterated that his third term will be the biggest era of india's development.

Further, speaking on the farmers of India in the wake of the farmers’ protests, the PM said, “Farmers are a big pillar of strength for the BJP.”