Updated February 20th, 2024 at 20:14 IST

‘Naam Batao’: Rahul Gandhi Intimidates Mediaperson in Crowd During Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra | WATCH

In the video, the Congress leader can be seen shouting at a news reporter, in what appears to be a brazen attempt at intimidation.

Digital Desk
In the video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen shouting at a news reporter, in what appears to be a brazen attempt at intimidation.
In the video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen shouting at a news reporter, in what appears to be a brazen attempt at intimidation. | Image:facebook
New Delhi: With the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 drawing near and the Congress Party trying really hard to regain its ground, especially in the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh, before the biggest battle for votes commences this year, a recent video from party leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo ‘Nyay’ Yatra has emerged, wherein the Congress leader can be seen shouting at a mediaperson, in what appears to be a brazen attempt at intimidation, riding on the back of support from his party workers who reportedly assaulted the reporter as he refused to respond to Rahul's question.

In the video clip that has been doing rounds on social media, Rahul Gandhi can be seen raising his pitch at a person (believed to be a journalist), while addressing a gathering reportedly during the Uttar Pradesh-leg of his nationwide yatra, in the key constituency of Amethi. “[media ke hain aap? naam kya hai aapka? Are you a media person? What's your name?", Rahul Gandhi quips with a visibly-frustrated facial expression. 

”[Aap shiv prasad ji hain? aapke maalik ka kya naam hai? naam batao… naam batao… naam batao] Who is your employer? What is his name? Tell me the name?" Rahul is seen asking the person, consecutively three-times in a row, as he shouts on top of his vocal chords, in a visibly apparent act of intimidation. 

Further in the video, the Congress leader can be seen taking a brief pause, before he goes on to ask his party supporters present at the rally to stop beating the addressee. “[Oye maaro mat usko, maaro mat] Don't beat him up.. let him be", Rahul can be heard as saying in the video.

"[vo OBC hai? nahi…vo Dalit hai? nahi…vo Adivasi hai? nahi…] Is he from the OBC community? No. Is he a Dalit? No. Is he an Adivasi? No.", the Congress leader charges further during his speech, adding, "He is a billionaire [arabpati hai vo]".
 

Published February 20th, 2024 at 20:04 IST

