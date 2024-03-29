×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 17:50 IST

Nagaland: ENPO Decides Not To Take Part In LS Poll Process Till Its Demands Are Met

The ENPO has decided not to participate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections till the centre meets its demand for a separate state carved out of Nagaland.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nagaland: ENPO Decides Not To Take Part In LS Poll Process Till Its Demands Are Met
Nagaland: ENPO Decides Not To Take Part In LS Poll Process Till Its Demands Are Met | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kohima: The ENPO has decided not to participate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections till the centre meets its demand for a separate state carved out of Nagaland, its leaders stated on Friday.

On Thursday, the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) convened a closed-door meeting with 20 MLAs of the region and the lone Rajya Sabha member of Nagaland at Tuensang.

Advertisement

"We have decided to stand firm to abstain from the ensuing Lok Sabha elections and also not to allow any campaign within our jurisdiction till the demand for Frontier Nagaland Territory is fulfilled by the Centre," ENPO vice president W Bendang Chang told PTI over the phone.

CL John, Eastern Nagaland Legislators Union (ENLU) official stated that all the 20 legislators of the area and the Rajya Sabha MP attended the meeting on Thursday that lasted until 7 pm.

Advertisement

“During the meeting, we appealed to the ENPO and tribal bodies to revoke their decision but it did not materialise. They concluded that the final decision would be taken only after consultation with people,” John told PTI.

Asked if the ENLU had received any assurance on the demand for Frontier Nagaland Territory from the Centre during their recent visit to Delhi, he said there was "no assurance" but "we have asked the state government to submit its view".

Advertisement

John said ENLU will meet with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on the matter at the earliest.

ENPO president R Taspikiu Sangtam said the "public emergency", which was declared on March 5, would continue and the decision on the next course of action to press their demand would be taken after consultation with the public.

Advertisement

During the "public emergency", the ENPO, the apex body of seven Naga tribes of the region, and its frontal organisations have not been allowing any political campaign. The ENPO has been demanding a separate state since 2010, claiming that the six districts in the eastern part of Nagaland have been neglected in all aspects for years. 

With Inputs From PTI

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 17:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Basanti Chatterjee

Basanti Chatterjee Health

3 minutes ago
Indian hockey player Deepika

I am honoured: Deepika

4 minutes ago
Former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama teamed up with Biden for the fundraiser at NYC's Radio City Music Hall.

Joe Biden NYC Fundraiser

11 minutes ago
Zomato delivery boy in tears over blocked account

Zomato

12 minutes ago
Akasa Air

Akasa Air Mumbai-Doha

12 minutes ago
Delhi: Man Arrested For Killing A Man During Pub Fight In Pitampura Bar

Delhi: Man Arrested

12 minutes ago
Congress Press Conference

India News LIVE

13 minutes ago
Louis Gossett Jr

Louis Gossett Jr No More

14 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya emotional in T20 World Cup 2022

Are BOOS affecting Hardik

17 minutes ago
L&T Shipbuilding facility

UK Royal Navy

19 minutes ago
RCB vs KKR

RCB vs KKR live blog

20 minutes ago
Pooja Vastrakar

Pooja Vastrekar

21 minutes ago
Icra forecasts steady 10% growth in non-ferrous metal demand

Growth in metals: ICRA

27 minutes ago
Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd announced a 62% rise in their consolidated profit

Icra forecasts steady 10%

42 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Pushpa 2 Teaser Date Out

an hour ago
Crew posters

Crew Review

an hour ago
Big Communication Gap Within the Congress: Sanjay Nirupam Targets Party Leadership | EXCLUSIVE

Sanjay Nirupam

an hour ago
VST Tillers Tractors

Force Motors trucks

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gwalior Businessman Threatening Female Traffic Police Goes Viral

    India News4 hours ago

  2. EXCLUSIVE: US Man Who Met Indian Crew Onboard 'Dali' Speaks to Republic

    World7 hours ago

  3. Friend Blows Hot Air Into Bengaluru Man's Rectum For Fun, Causing Death

    India News7 hours ago

  4. How Ex-DSP, Who Invoked POTA on Ansari, Was Made to Resign by Mulayam

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Man Saves Owl Stuck On Tree Branch In The Middle Of Fast Flowing River

    World9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo