Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday resorted to fear-mongering as she claimed that if BJP implements Universal Civil Code, then job reservations for OBCs and Adivasis will end. Addressing an election rally in Mathurapur, Banerjee said that the BJP plans to put people from marginalized communities behind bars after the implementation of NRC, CAA and UCC. Mamata further said that the BJP will remove the names of the minority communities from ration cards and voter lists surreptitiously to put them behind bars using CAA, NRC and UCC.

Lok Sabha constituency, which is scheduled for SCs, will be going to polls in the last phase on June 1. Saying that the BJP conspired with the EC to set the dates in such a way that Muslims will not be able to vote, Mamata said, “The vote dates for this area was pre-planned by the Central government. So that thousands of Muslims going for Haj can't vote in North and South 24 Parganas. My appeal is that their family members should step up in their absence and come out to vote. Not one vote should go to waste. Cleverly, they will remove your names from ration cards, voter list. Because when they implement CAA, NRC and UCC, they can put you behind bars...”



Reiterating her stand on Calcutta High Court's OBC ruling, Mamata said, "I don't accept the HC judgment on OBC. We are going to Supreme Court after the summer vacation ends. How can you snatch caste certificates from people...Aren't you ashamed? If UCC happens OBC, let me tell you that the job reservations for adivasis will be cancelled." Mamata said that there were three plans of the Modi government -- firstly, to create an issue out of Sandeshkhali, secondly, the BJP wanted to engineer riots between Hindus and Muslims and lastly, to do away OBC reservation. Mamata further stated that she respected the courts, but she was "against one or two individuals, who are acting under the instructions of BJP and CPM."

Mamata further said that drinking water connections will be provided in many districts in Bengal by 2026 by her government and not the Modi government. She said that it was taking time as there were many logistical reasons including land and laying down of pipes. Mamata also demanded that the Gangasagar mela be declared as a national event, claiming that the Delhi has not provided any money. Mamata also highlightedseveral schemes from Sabuj Sathi to Kanyasree.

