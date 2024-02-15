Farooq Abdullah, the president of the National Conference, declared on Thursday that his party would not forge any pre-poll alliances. | Image: PTI

Jammu: In a decisive move shaking up the political landscape in India's northern region, Dr Farooq Abdullah, the president of the National Conference (NC) and a prominent Member of Parliament from the Srinagar constituency, declared on Thursday that his party would not forge any pre-poll alliances. The announcement, made at the party headquarters in Srinagar, dealt a significant blow to the INDI bloc's strategies for the upcoming elections.

Addressing reporters, Abdullah affirmed the NC's commitment to contesting independently, stating unequivocally, "NC has no intention of forming alliances before the polls and will instead contest independently." This declaration firmly establishes the party's determination to rely on its own strength and principles in the electoral arena.

Responding to queries regarding the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Abdullah expressed optimism about simultaneous elections with the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, indicating the party's readiness for the electoral fray at both state and national levels.

On the contentious issue of electoral bonds, he emphasized on transparency, urging all political parties to disclose the sources of their funding before elections. He underscored the importance of public awareness regarding the flow of financial resources into the political sphere.

Regarding the ongoing investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Abdullah affirmed his compliance with the summons. He reiterated the party's commitment to advocating for the interests of the people, citing recent developments concerning the farmers' protests and urging the central government to address their concerns ahead of the impending elections.