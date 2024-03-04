Advertisement

Lok Sabha 2024 Elections News Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference led by Farooq Abdullah has called a meeting of its Parliamentary Board tomorrow to discuss the future of alliance with Congress and People's Democratic Party in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting has been called tomorrow at 11 AM at NC Headquarters in Kashmir in which leadership from the Jammu region as well as from Kashmir valley will take part.

NC Provincial President Ratan Lal Gupta told the Republic that the Parliamentary Board meeting has been scheduled for tomorrow morning at 11 which will be headed by NC Chief and Former JK CM Farooq Abdullah. "Our Vice-Chief Omar Abdullah is engaging in discussions with alliance partners, with a decision expected in the coming days. The party aims to concentrate on the three seats currently held by BJP, specifically two in Jammu and one in Ladakh, that were won in 2019. Rest three seats are with Alliance and now we have to make a strategy for the other three," he added.

A senior Congress leader privy to Alliance talks told Republic that even today a meeting is going to take place between Congress High Powered Committee headed by Mukul Wasnik and in the coming two to three days, the alliance is expected to be stitched and then a massive campaign for Lok Sabha will begin. "We have already begun campaigning in Udhampur as well as in Jammu Lok Sabha seat and our state chief is holding several meetings. We will ensure that once the alliance is finalised, our vote share shifts to our alliance partners as we are fighting to restore the democratic values of the country," he added.

Earlier, Congress forwarded an alliance proposition for Jammu and Kashmir, proposing a seat allocation among the National Conference, the People's Democratic Party, and itself. The suggested formula, labelled as 3:2:1, designates three seats to the National Conference, one to the People's Democratic Party, and two to Congress. A prominent Congress figure stated that this formula received backing from the party's high command, with local leadership in agreement, although the final decision lies with the high command.