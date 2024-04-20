Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party's Amravati Lok Sabha candidate Navneet Rana slammed Uddhav Sena leader Sanjay Raut for his derogatory remarks. Rana said that his remarks holds no importance and the people of Amravati will give the appropriate response.

Actor-turned-politician Navneet Rana said Raut was "tin tappad" (scrap and useless household items/also used as slang to refer to riffraff) from Mumbai who goes to various places and speaks derogatorily about others. "If he speaks in this way about the daughter of Amravati, the people here will not tolerate such insults," she said in a public gathering.

Raut had said, “The Lok Sabha election is a contest not against a dancer or 'babli' (a con character in a Hindi film) but a fight between Maharashtra and Modi. She is a dancer, an actor on the screen who will mark some affectionate gestures, but do not fall for that trap.”

"This fight is not between Balwant Wankhede of Congress and the alleged dancer, but this fight is between Maharashtra and Narendra Modi. This fight is between Modi and Uddhav Thackeray, Modi and Sharad Pawar and Modi and Rahul Gandhi," said Raut.

Navneet Rana had won the seat in 2019 as an opposition-backed Independent candidate but is fighting on a BJP ticket this time.

(With PTI Inputs)