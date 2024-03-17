×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 19:45 IST

NDA Moves Ahead Taking Regional Aspirations and National Progress: PM Modi in Andhra Pradesh

During a NDA rally on Sunday, PM Modi said that, during his government's third term, the country will take many more big decisions.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi addressing a NDA rally in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district.
PM Modi addressing a NDA rally in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district. | Image:X@narendramodi
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the NDA moves ahead taking regional aspirations and national progress and during the third term after the polls, the country will take many more big decisions.

Addressing an National Democratic Alliance (NDA) election meeting at Boppudi village in Palnadu district, Modi said NDA's aim is for 'Viksit Bharat' and to build 'Viksit Andhra Pradesh' and that during the past ten years, 25 crore people were lifted up from poverty.

Advertisement

Attacking the Congress party, Modi said the agenda of the grand old party is to 'use and throw' its alliance partners.

"Yesterday, the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls was announced. The whole country says that on June 4 (counting day), it is over 400 (seats for NDA)," the PM said.

Advertisement

Asserting that the NDA's aim is for 'Viksit Bharat' and to build 'Viksit Andhra Pradesh', he said a double-engine NDA government in Andhra Pradesh will ensure speedy development of the state.

"A double-engine NDA government in Andhra Pradesh will ensure speedy development of the state," he said.

Advertisement

In the entire world, the NDA government's developmental works are being discussed, Modi said. 

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 19:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Himachal Pradesh Tourism sector

Appeal for early polls

4 minutes ago
DC vs RCB WPL 2024 FINAL

WPL 2024 Final Live Blog

6 minutes ago
Himachal Pradesh is expected to witness a wet spell from March 21 onwards.

Himachal Pradesh Weather

7 minutes ago
Chhattisgarh

Baghel on Mahadev Scam

10 minutes ago
Sukumar and Ram Charan

Ram Charan's Next

10 minutes ago
Jofra Archer

Archer to join RCB?

11 minutes ago
Chakda Xpress

Chakda Xpress Postponed

14 minutes ago
Smartphone

Smartphone exports India

14 minutes ago
Ahmedabad Police arrests two accused allegedly involved in attacking foreign students at Gujarat University while offering Namaz

Gujarat University Attack

18 minutes ago
Bollywood movie posters

Movie Releases This Week

18 minutes ago
Anil Kumble & Ravichandran Ashwin

Kumble on Ashwin

18 minutes ago
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu

मुइज्जू ने फिर उगला जहर!

22 minutes ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha On Dance Numbers

26 minutes ago
Non-life insurance booms

Insurance premium

30 minutes ago
Russia Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine War

32 minutes ago
accident

21 Dead in Afghanistan

32 minutes ago
PM Modi addressing a NDA rally in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district.

PM Modi in Andhra

33 minutes ago
Shane Watson

Watson turn down offer

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. NIA Attaches 4 Properties For Being 'Proceeds of Terrorism'

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Kind-hearted Zodiac Signs Who Are Known For Their Generosity

    Lifestyle7 hours ago

  3. Man Attacked With Sickle, Sword After Being Shot Dead at Pune Hotel

    India News9 hours ago

  4. Upto 7yrs in Jail for Clicking Pics With Wild Animals Without Permission

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Lakshya Sen signs off with creditable semifinal finish at All England

    Sports 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo