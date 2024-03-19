NDA Parties Seek EC Action Against DGP For Chaos At PM Modi's Andhra Pradesh Rally

Advertisement

Amaravati: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners in Andhra Pradesh on Monday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission seeking stringent action against the police officials, including state director general of police (DGP) K V Rajendranath Reddy for failing to take adequate security measures during the public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Palnadu district on Sunday.

Representatives of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) met the chief electoral officer of Andhra Pradesh MK Meena and submitted their complaint, demanding police officials concerned be taken off their duties till the completion of Lok Sabha elections to ensure free and fair conduct of polls.

Besides DGP Reddy, the NDA parties named additional DGP (intelligence) P S R Anjaneyulu, inspector general (Guntur range) G Pala Raju and Palnadu superintendent of police Ravi Sankhar Reddy as responsible for the chaos at the Prime Minister’s rally.

The complaint was signed by TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah, JSP leader Bandireddy Ramakrishna and BJP media cell in-charge Pathuri Nagabhushanam, who alleged that police officials failed to make proper security arrangements for PM Modi rally, despite the representation given by TDP state president K Atchennaidu to the DGP on March 12 itself.

“There was a conspicuous adamant attitude and reluctance making security arrangements. The police miserably failed in controlling the crowds and regulating the traffic. As a result, the crowds pushed themselves towards the stage and also towards the sound system interrupting very often the speech of the Prime Minister,” they said.

PM Modi's Mega Andhra Rally

Addressing the first NDA election rally in Palnadu District of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that NDA coalition moves forward with both regional aspirations and national progress in mind. He said the aim of the NDA is to build a developed Andhra Pradesh for a developed India.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Saturday (March 16) that the country would vote in seven phases in the Lok Sabha elections, from April 19 to June 1 and the results will be announced on June 4. The TDP, JSP and BJP have come to terms of alliance for the forthcoming Lok Sabha and state assembly elections in the state.

