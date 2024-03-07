×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 15:28 IST

NDA to Win 22 of 25 Lok Sabha Seats in Northeast: Himanta Sarma’s Big Claim Ahead of Polls

Addressing a press conference here, Sarma said only three of the 14 seats in Assam are "uncertain at the moment"

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
Himanta Vishwa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday asserted that the ruling BJP-led alliance will win 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northeast in the upcoming elections.

Addressing a press conference here, Sarma said only three of the 14 seats in Assam are "uncertain at the moment".

"The NDA will win 22 of the 25 seats in the Northeast. Except for Assam, we hope to win all seats in other states of the region," he added.

The convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the regional arm of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), asserted that the upcoming Lok Sabha polls are "simple elections" for the ruling front and it will win the polls without any difficulty.

"This time, development is the only issue. Enormous works have been done to improve the overall infrastructure of the region," he added.

The chief minister said the BJP-led alliance is targetting to win 11 seats in Assam.

"If the people of Assam shower more blessings, we might increase our tally to 12 seats in the state. It will not be more than that. However, the winning margins will be huge this time in all the seats," he added.

Sarma also claimed that the delimitation of constituencies in Assam by the Election Commission of India will ensure that indigenous people represent 105 of the 126 assembly seats in the state.

The BJP has released a list of 11 Lok Sabha candidates from Assam. The remaining three seats have been left for allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) currently has nine MPs in the state, while its allies AGP and UPPL have no representation. The Congress holds three seats and the AIUDF one, while another is an Independent MP.

Published March 7th, 2024 at 15:28 IST

