Lucknow: Samajwadi Party candidate from Mainpuri and party chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav on Tuesday declared movable and immovable assets worth more than Rs 15.5 crore. Her property rose marginally since 2022 when she contested the parliamentary by-poll from Mainpuri. She had declared assets worth more than Rs 14 crore at that time.

According to the affidavit submitted by her, she has immovable assets worth more than 10.44 crore and movable assets worth more than Rs 5.10 crore. Akhilesh Yadav has movable and immovable assets worth more than Rs 9.12 crore and 17.22 crore respectively, as per the affidavit.

The total worth of their combined immovable assets is more than Rs 27.66 crore.

Dimple Yadav has a computer worth Rs 1.25 lakh, gold ornaments weighing more than 2.77 kg, 203 gm pearl and 127.75 carat diamond worth Rs 59.77 lakh, the affidavit said.

Her husband Akhilesh has a mobile worth about Rs 76,000, exercise equipment worth Rs 5.34 lakh and crockery worth around Rs 1.6 lakh, according to the affidavit.

The SP chief has a liability of Rs 25.40 lakh, while his wife has a liability of Rs 74.44 lakh.

Dimple Yadav did her graduation (B Com) from Lucknow University in 1998. She married Akhilesh Yadav in 1999.

In 2019, when she contested the parliamentary polls from Kannauj, her movable assets were worth Rs 3.68 crore while her immovable assets were worth Rs 9.30 crore.

As compared to 2022, when Dimple Yadav's declared income (as per I-T return of 2021-22) was Rs 78.66 lakh, in 2023 (as per I-T return of 2022-23) her income came down marginally to Rs 76.5 lakh.

Dimple filed her nomination papers from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat here on Tuesday. The sitting Mainpuri MP was accompanied by Akhilesh Yadav, and senior party leaders Shivpal Singh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav.