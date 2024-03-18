Advertisement

Amaravati: Hitting out at the Congress and INDI alliance partners (INDIA bloc), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged that the grand old party's agenda is to "use and throw" its partners.

Addressing a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) election meeting at Boppudi village in Palnadu district, Modi said both the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh and the Congress party in the state were the same and run by members of one family.

"My brothers and sisters of Andhra Pradesh, never make the mistake of thinking that Jagan's (AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP) party and the Congress party are separate in Andhra. Both are the same. Members of one family are running these parties," Modi further said.

"In NDA, we take everyone along, but on the other hand the Congress party's only agenda is to use and throw allies. Today, the Congress had to make the INDI alliance (INDIA bloc) out of compulsion, but their thinking is that only," he said.

"You can see what the Left and the Congress tell each other in Kerala. In Bengal, what the TMC and the Left say against each other and the kind of language Congress and AAP use against each other in Punjab. Before the elections those people, who for their own benefit fight this way then what will they do after the elections you can guess, he charged.

Modi said the NDA moves ahead taking regional aspirations and national progress and during its third term after the polls, the country will take many more "big decisions." Reminding TDP founder and former Andhra Pradesh CM N T Rama Rao (NTR), the Prime Minister highlighted that Telugu people can never forget how he essayed the roles of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, almost bringing them alive on screen.

However, Modi observed that NTR, who fought for the rights of farmers and poor people in his entire life, had to face trouble from the Congress party.

According to the PM, the Congress had always insulted the southern state's pride and honour while the NDA government had always respected its honour.

Further, he recalled that the NDA government had released commemorative coins in honour of NTR as part of his centenary celebrations.

Similarly, Modi recalled that the NDA government posthumously accorded the Bharat Ratna to former PM P V Narasimha Rao, a son of the Telugu soil, but alleged that the Congress party had insulted him.

Without elaborating further, he noted that it was the BJP and the NDA which had always respected the dedicated leaders of the county, rising above party lines.

He said during the past ten years, 25 crore people in the country were lifted out of poverty.

"Yesterday, the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls was announced. The whole country says that on June 4 (counting day), it is over 400 (seats for NDA)," the PM said.

Asserting that the NDA's aim is for 'Viksit Bharat' and to build 'Viksit Andhra Pradesh', he said a double-engine NDA government in Andhra Pradesh will ensure speedy development of the state.

In the entire world, the NDA government's developmental works are being discussed, Modi said.

He said in the upcoming elections, the people of Andhra Pradesh have resolved on two big things.

The first one is that people have decided to bring back the NDA government to power at the Centre and they are so angry at the state government here that they have also made up their mind to vote it out (dislodge it) from power, he said.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government, PM Modi alleged that there is a competition among ministers on indulging in corruption.

"Here a competition on corruption is going on among the ministers of the state government," the PM alleged.

He further said the people of Andhra Pradesh have noticed how the development of the state has been disrupted in the past five years.

Modi narrated the developmental works undertaken by the NDA government in the last 10 years.

Meanwhile, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu heaped praise on Modi and his capability to lead the country.

"Modi is not a man, he is the power transforming India into Vishwaguru (world guru). Modi means development, welfare, future'¦ He is one of the greatest leaders of this world," asserted Naidu, calling on people to vote for NDA in the state (the TDP, the Janasena & BJP) and at the Centre to repair Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of Modi.

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan observed that Modi is going to establish Ram Rajya in Andhra Pradesh and that the Kurukshetra battle has begun.

He called on the people to support the NDA and noted that the ultimate victory will belong to morality and virtue.

Andhra Pradesh will witness simultaneous Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha elections on May 13 and the results will be declared on June 4.

Earlier, Modi interrupted Kalyan's speech to caution a group of people clinging on to a floodlight tower to immediately get down for their own safety.

There were a few technical glitches at the Prajagalam meeting featuring the NDA partners with the public address system going off at times, especially when the Prime Minister was speaking.