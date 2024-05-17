Advertisement

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday surprised the commuters inside the Delhi Metro, as took a metro ride in Delhi to arrive to Laxmi Nagar for election campaign in the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Amid a busy poll schedule considering the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the presence of the Union Finance Minister inside the metro, took everyone by surprise, as mesmerised metro commuters gathered around her and started clicking pictures. During her travel inside the Delhi metro, Sitharaman too interacted with the fellow commuters.

On Friday evening, Union Minister Sitharaman was on her way to Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar area, where she was to take part in election campaign in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s East Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Harsh Malhotra ahead of the polling for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in the national capital. On her way to Laxmi Nagar, she dodged her security cavalcade and instead choose to travel the distance through Delhi Metro to save the time.

Meanwhile, during her visit to Laxmi Nagar, where she met local people and shopkeepers, the finance minister also interacted with the students preparing for the CA, CS, CMA and CUET. During the interaction with the students, she discussed career opportunities and motivated them to work hard and contribute towards nation building as India moves forward to become ‘Vikshit Bharat’ as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by 2047.

Encouraging the youth to vote in the ongoing elections, she further said that the Narendra Modi government is working continuously for providing various kinds of skill-set to the youth in order to help them get ample employment opportunities.

Smt @nsitharaman travels in Delhi Metro to Laxmi Nagar and interacts with fellow commuters. pic.twitter.com/HYSq3oUiAo — Nirmala Sitharaman Office (@nsitharamanoffc)

She later said, "I liked to discuss the economic issues of India with CA aspiring students and recently qualified CAs and their enthusiasm and curiosity about developed India is amazing. It seems that everyone is eager to fill their minds with great aspirations for India and I am giving them blessings for their future."

