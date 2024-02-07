Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 13:07 IST

Nitish Kumar: The Man of Many U-Turns | A Timeline

Kumar, whose political journey has been marked by volte face over the years, sought to outline that compared with his allies, he was cut from a different cloth.

Digital Desk
Nitish Kumar, Man of Many U-turns
Nitish Kumar, Man of Many U-turns | Image:Republic TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United (JDU) chief Nitish Kumar, whose political journey has been marked by volte face more than once – over the years – stepped down from his post on Sunday, saying "things were not working well" for him in the Mahagathbandhan, he had joined less than 18 months ago and the opposition bloc INDI. Talking to reporters here after submitting his resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Kumar, who is likely to form a new government with the support of the BJP, said, "If the parties which were with me earlier agree to come together, you will get to know what happens next".

"I have submitted my resignation to the Governor. The government that was in place now comes to an end. I have let it go", said Kumar, who stopped briefly to talk to reporters outside the Raj Bhavan, which is a stone's throw from his official residence.

Advertisement

He added, "You all know how I came to this alliance and also how I worked to bring together so many parties. But of late things were not working well. It was not going down well with those in my party as well", said Kumar.  Amid all these, take a look at how Nitish Kumar projected himself as a ‘Man of Many U Turns’. 

 A look at all the times when Nitish Kumar switched sides. 

  • 1996: Just two years after announcing the formation of the Samata Party with George Fernandes, Kumar made a significant political shift by aligning with the BJP, when he was even made minister in the Vajpayee cabinet.
  • 2003: Years later, Nitish, once again, decided to switch sides by merging his Samata Party with the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashatriya Janata Dal (RJD) after the latter had announced split with Sharad Yadav. The alliance forged thereof, came to be known as the Janata Dal (United).
  • 2013: Soon after Narendra Modi was announced as the BJP's then prime ministerial candidate, Kumar parted ways with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after a 17-year-long duration of having worked together.
  • 2015: Kumar, once again, forged an alliance – this time, a rather grand version – with the RJD and the Congress, following which he returned as the chief minister of the state.
  • 2017: Just two years into the grand coalition (or the ‘Mahagathbandhan’, as it is called), Kumar accused its key alliance partner – the RJD – of corruption in the state, and eventually broke out of the coalition, to partner with the NDA, once again.
  • 2022: Five years later, Kumar again snapped ties with the saffron party, only to form a new government with the RJD as its partner, following which, he once again returned as the chief minister, with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav being his deputy.

 

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 20:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Narendra ModiRahul GandhiNitish Kumar
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Big blow to Sharad Pawar ahead of Lok Sabha polls

    Videos8 minutes ago

  2. Meta plans to label AI-generated images from OpenAI, Google, and others

    Tech 10 minutes ago

  3. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News10 minutes ago

  4. Kerala Suicide Attack: Kochi NIA Finds Accused Riyaz Aboobackar Guilty

    India News11 minutes ago

  5. Toyota shares hit record high after earnings upgrade

    Business News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement