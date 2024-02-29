Advertisement

Budgam: In less than a week the Budgam District Development Council (DDC) now stands on the brink of dissolution after a no-confidence motion was submitted against its Chairman to the District Commissioner of Budgam.

Just days prior, on February 24th, Srinagar DDC faced a similar fate with the submission of a no-confidence motion against its Chairman. Members of the District Development Council (DDC) Budgam have submitted a motion of no confidence against the current Chairman of the council, Nazir Khan.

Advertisement

Backed by a formidable two-thirds majority of DDC members, the motion cites Khan’s alleged inability to initiate public projects or convene council meetings, directly contradicting the council’s mandate to foster development and democracy at the grassroots level.

The motion, proposed by DDC members constituting a two-thirds majority, calls for Khan's immediate removal from office, invoking Rule 108-2Q of the J&K Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, which empowers the removal of chairpersons or vice-chairpersons under specified circumstances.

Advertisement

Responding to the motion, the Deputy Commissioner of Budgam has been tasked with convening a special meeting of DDC members for a vote on the matter, adhering to the provisions of the Panchayati Raj Act. The impending decision marks a pivotal moment in Jammu and Kashmir's political arena, potentially triggering leadership transitions across various DDCs.

Observers anticipate a ripple effect, with similar motions expected in other districts, signalling a broader desire for change within the region's governance structures. Moreover, insider reports suggest the emergence of fresh faces vying for leadership roles within the Budgam DDC, reflecting a generational shift towards younger, more dynamic leaders recognized for their impactful work.

Advertisement

“The recent government notification, issued after extensive deliberations, injects fresh energy into local governance and strategically prepares for future political developments,” said insiders.

He added, “The unfolding situation in the Budgam and Srinagar DDCs indicates the fragility of local governance structures in Jammu and Kashmir. Such developments necessitate a closer examination of the challenges faced by elected representatives at the grassroots level and the imperative for swift resolution,” he added.