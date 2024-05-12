No Confusion in BJP: Amit Shah Rebuffs Kejriwal’s Assertion On Becoming PM After Modi | WATCH

No Confusion in BJP: Amit Shah Rebuffs Kejriwal’s Assertion On Becoming PM After Modi | Image:PTI

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah dismissed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claims that he would become Prime Minister after Narendra Modi. Shah emphasized, "I want to clarify to Arvind Kejriwal and the INDI alliance that there's no such provision in the BJP's constitution. PM Modi will complete his tenure, and he will continue to lead the nation in the future.”

“[Narendra] Modiji won't be replaced" after he attains 75 years of age. “Modiji ko badalna hi nahi hai, maine spasht kar diya hai, [We don't have to replace Modiji, I have made it clear]", Shah said while speaking at a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday.

He added that “there's no confusion within the BJP regarding this matter".

Watch | Amti Shah's fiery response to Kejriwal's assertion on becoming PM after Modi

#BREAKING | I want to tell the INDI alliance that when Modi ji completes 75 years, he is going to complete this tenure. Modi ji will continue to lead the country ahead, there is no confusion in the BJP about this. The Opposition is trying to create confusion: Union Home Minister… pic.twitter.com/HFItdYK9g0 — Republic (@republic)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who recently obtained interim bail, promptly questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) about the succession plan post-Modi's retirement next year. "Modi will retire next year, I want to ask the BJP, who is your PM?" he challenged.

He continued, “While they inquire about the PM candidate of the INDIA bloc, I ask the BJP who will be their contender for the PM post.”

During his address, Kejriwal pointed out the precedent of leaders retiring at 75, including LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan, and Yashwant Sinha. "Modi should retire next year on 17 September, then who will be your next PM?" he questioned.

Kejriwal further accused the Prime Minister of campaigning for Amit Shah.

“If their government is formed, they will first dispose of Yogi Adityanath and then make Amit Shah the Prime Minister of the country. PM Modi is asking for votes for Amit Shah. Will Amit Shah fulfil Modi's guarantee?” he questioned.

SC grants Arvind Kejriwal interim bail but with ‘conditions’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday walked out of Tihar jail, hours after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail Delhi excise policy scam. In a major relief to Kejriwal and the AAP, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1 to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections. A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta said Kejriwal, arrested in the money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.

5 Conditions On Which Kejriwal Has Been Granted Interim Bail

Kejriwal cannot visit his office or the Delhi Secretariat during the tenure of his interim bail. The Court has asked Kejriwal to not sign any official file unless absolutely necessary to obtain the Lieutenant Governor's sanction during the 21-day interim bail period. Imposing a raft of bail conditions on the embattled AAP leader, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said, "He shall not visit the Office of the Chief Minister and the Delhi Secretariat." "He shall be bound by the statement made on his behalf that he shall not sign official files unless it is required and necessary for obtaining clearance/ approval of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi," the top court said. The court has also barred Kejrial from making any comment with regard to his role in the present case. He can not interact with any of the witnesses. He can not access any official files connected with the case.