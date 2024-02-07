English
Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 17:06 IST

'Not Even a Sarpanch, Why Priyanka Gandhi....', K Kavitha Fires Salvo at Congress

BRS MLC K Kavitha took on the Congress-led Telangana government over inviting Priyanka Gandhi in a state-sponsored event.

Abhishek Tiwari
K Kavitha
Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Saturday took on the Congress-led Telangana government over inviting Priyanka Gandhi in a state-sponsored event. She questioned the Revanth Reddy-led government of the state asking on what grounds Priyanka Gandhi is being called at a government event, even though she is neither a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) nor a Member of Parliament (MP) or even a ‘Sarpanch’.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on Friday had reportedly announced at a public meeting that a grand event will be organised by the state government and Priyanka Gandhi will be invited. Meanwhile, after the announcement, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has announced that the party will protest if Gandhi will be called to attend any government program.

K Kavitha questions Congress for inviting Priyanka Gandhi for a government program in Telangana

Responding to the chief minister’s statement, K Kavitha said, "Yesterday during a public meeting he announced that a grand event will be organised by the Telangana government and Priyanka Gandhi will be called for that. So, we have a question from the CM, why Priyanka Gandhi is being called into a government program?”

“She has never become an MP, MLA or even a Sarpanch,” she mockingly hit out at the Congress.

“If she is a senior leader of the party (Congress) then she should be called for the party program. But if you call her for any government program, we will protest against this,” the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader stated.

She further asked, saying, “Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi are coming, we understand. But why is she being called?"
 

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 17:06 IST

