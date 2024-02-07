Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 21st, 2024 at 20:14 IST

Not Hindu Nationalism, Need Tamil Nationalism: DMK MP A Raja Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

DMK MP A Raja emphasized the importance of Dravidian and Tamil nationalism, rejecting the idea of “Hindu nationalism” on the eve of the consecration ceremony.

Isha Bhandari
DMK MP A Raja emphasized the importance of Dravidian and Tamil nationalism, rejecting the idea of “Hindu nationalism” on the eve of the consecration ceremony
DMK MP A Raja emphasized the importance of Dravidian and Tamil nationalism, rejecting the idea of “Hindu nationalism” on the eve of the consecration ceremony | Image:ANI
Tamil Nadu: In a speech delivered in Salem on Sunday, DMK MP A Raja emphasized the importance of Dravidian and Tamil nationalism, rejecting the idea of “Hindu nationalism” on the eve of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

We don’t want Hindu nationalism: DMK MP 

Raja asserted, "We want to be united in the name of religion as per law, but we don't want Hindu nationalism. We need Dravidian nationalism and Tamil nationalism." He took a swipe at the BJP, suggesting their pursuit of a Hindu nation, and highlighted the historical context, referencing the partition of India and Pakistan.

The DMK leader argued, "Religion never can become nationality, but language can become nationality." Last week, DMK Youth Wing chief Udhayanidhi Stalin expressed the party's stance on temple construction, emphasizing disagreement with building a temple after demolishing a mosque.

FM Sitharman’s claim on MK Stalin government 

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded on Sunday, alleging that the MK Stalin government in Telangana had banned the live telecast of the Ayodhya event. The government defended the move, claiming it was to counter the BJP's attempt to divert public attention from a DMK youth event.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 20:14 IST

