Notebooks Featuring Mamata's Image Given to Students, Says Suvendu, Seeks ECI Action

Kolkata: West Bengal LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday criticised the state education system and accused the state government of violating the model code of conduct by distributing free notebook to students which has Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's picture on cover and back.

Taking a dig at the state government, Suvendu said, “The whole Education System is in tatters in West Bengal, with bigwigs of the Education Department languishing in Jail. Ineligible persons have been recruited as Teachers in Govt Schools in exchange of cash.”

“Suddenly the School Education Department have woken up from their slumber and have decided to distribute free notebooks to the students. I appreciate the move. I would like to urge the School Education Department Authorities to distribute other stuffs like School Bags, Pencil & Geometry Box, Colour Pencils etc to the students,” said Suvendu in a X post.

However, since the Model Code of Conduct is in effect and the Chief Minister is a Public Representative, so distributing notebooks with her images on the cover pages and the inside page as well might attract ECI attention as it may feel that the notebooks are being distributed to influence the Guardians who are the Voters, Suvendu added.

“So in order to continue with the distribution, the School Education Department can and should remove Mamata Banerjee's images and print and distribute these notebooks with the images of Swami Vivekananda and Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar.”