Kolkata: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury lost his cool and assaulted a Republic Bangla reporter when the latter confronted him over his remarks asking people 'to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'. The entire incident was captured on a camera wherein Chowdhury can be seen forcefully pushing the reporter, seizing the camera and microphone. His outburst included shouts, "First you understand and then record the video."

The misbehaviour has sparked criticism and raised concerns about the behaviour of elected leaders towards the press. Several people on social media have condemned Chowdhury's actions, underlining the importance of respecting freedom of the press and maintaining civility in public discourse. This incident underscores the importance of politicians handling media scrutiny with professionalism and respect, regardless of the questions they face.

#WATCH #RepublicExclusive | Veteran Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury snatches Republic Mic after being confronted over his 'Vote for BJP' remark



pic.twitter.com/rhQM65s0k6

‘BJP Not A Bad Option’, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Taking to X, Trinamool has shared a video wherein Congress leader Adhir Ranjan can be heard saying in Bengali, "It's better to vote for the BJP than to vote for the TMC." The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) has labeled Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as a member of the BJP's B-Team following the incident. TMC asserted that the people of Baharampur, Chowdhury's constituency, would retaliate strongly against what they perceive as a betrayal. "After acting as eyes & ears of @BJP4India in Bengal, @adhirrcinc has now been promoted to be the voice of the BJP in Bengal. Listen to how the B-Team member is openly asking people to vote for the BJP – a party that REFUSED to release Bengal's rightful due & deprived our people of their rights. Only a Bangla-Birodhi can campaign for the BJP, which has repeatedly insulted Bengal's icons. On May 13, people of Baharampur will give a befitting response to this betrayal!" TMC said in a post on X.

How Congress Reacted?

Speaking to reporters, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh asserted that the party has only one aim to defeat the BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. "I haven't seen the video and don't know in which context he has said this but I want to make it clear that Congress party has just one aim that is to heavily decrease the number of seats of the BJP that it has got in 2019. This is not assembly elections but Lok Sabha. Left parties and Congress are in the INDIA alliance, Mamata Banerjee has also said the TMC is a part of the alliance, however, we couldn't do the seat-sharing with TMC," he said to ANI.

