New Delhi: In the midst of speculation surrounding the candidate selection for the Amethi and Rae Bareli constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, sources told Republic World that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dialled Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav seeking his support. During their conversation, Akhilesh suggested that Rahul contest from Rae Bareli, another stronghold of the Congress party. For the unversed, Rahul had been representing the Amethi seat since 2004 but faced defeat in the 2019 elections at the hands of BJP's Smriti Irani. Currently, Rahul Gandhi holds the Wayanad constituency in Kerala, a seat he also contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

What Transpired During Rahul-Akhilesh Phone Call

Dialling Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi sought SP's support in Amethi as doubts linger over his own cadre's strength. Willing to contest from Rae Bareli to secure victory, but aiming to be a leader from Amethi, Rahul reaches out to Akhilesh Yadav for assistance. Akhilesh advises Rahul to prioritize building leadership in Amethi for a stronger political foothold.

Rahul's Humiliating Defeat in 2019

In a big upset during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Union Minister and BJP candidate Smriti Irani secured victory in the Amethi constituency, a stronghold long associated with the Gandhi family. Defying expectations, Irani had secured a landslide victory by a margin of 55,120 votes, garnering a total of 4,68,514 votes, while Rahul Gandhi, the then Congress president, had received 4,13,394 votes.

Why Amethi, Raebareli Are Important For Congress?

Amethi and Raebareli, historically a Congress bastion has long been synonymous with the Nehru-Gandhi family's political legacy. With few exceptions in the 1970s and late 1990s, Amethi consistently supported either members of the Nehru-Gandhi family or their loyalists.

Sanjay Gandhi's victory in Amethi in 1980 was followed by his brother Rajiv Gandhi's successful bid in the subsequent by-election in 1981. Rajiv Gandhi continued to represent the seat until 1991. After his assassination, his wife Sonia Gandhi won the Amethi seat in 1999, and subsequently, their son Rahul Gandhi took over and represented the constituency from 2004 to 2019.

The Rae Bareli constituency was represented by Sonia Gandhi from 2004 to 2024. Moreover, Raebareli's political landscape is influenced by the emotional and symbolic attachment people have with the Nehru-Gandhi family. The constituents often perceive a personal connection and loyalty to the family, which reflects in their voting patterns. Consequently, Raebareli has remained a stronghold for the Congress party over the years.