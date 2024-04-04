Advertisement

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), PM Modi, while addressing an election campaign in Bihar's Jamui asserted that both the parties (Congress, RJD) have tarnished the name of the country in the world during their government. "BJP and NDA have only one goal, to build a developed India, to build a prosperous Bihar. You remember 10 years ago, what was the opinion of India in the world? During the rule of Congress, India was considered a weak and poor country...Today's India shows the direction of the world, now the world is watching us. How has India's credibility and status become so big in just 10 years? Today, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world..."

“Once known for Naxalism, Jamui now stands as a symbol of progress and development. With a strategic location on the highway, it has become a gateway to prosperity. Soon, an expressway will further bolster connectivity, marking a significant milestone in our journey towards progress. Our government's relentless focus on road infrastructure is evident. Work done in 10 years only a trailer, I have a long way in taking Bihar forward”, PM Modi assured.

Highlighting BJP's work further, the PM stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party is serving humans as well as livestock. "We have decided to protect livestock. The central government has launched a program to vaccinate about 2 crore animals in Bihar for free, to protect them from several diseases...", he said.

On the other hand, the Prime Minister also showered praise on LJP leader Chirag Paswan, saying,"I am satisfied that my younger brother Chirag Paswan is taking forward the ideas of Ram Vilas Paswan with full seriousness...The land of Bihar has been showing direction to the entire country...but unfortunately, after independence, justice was not done to 5-6 generations of people in Bihar..."

‘Riots Will Start, if…’

Meanwhie, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar launched a blistering attack on RJD and the Opposition. “Woh toh jhooth-mooth ka hum beech mein ek baar saath kar liye the toh aaj woh baat karta hai', but when I saw that he is doing wrong, I left them (RJD). And we are together forever now. 'Ab kabhi idhar udhar nahi hone waale hain'. PM Modi has been in the central govt for 10 years, and he has done so much work for Bihar and the country...Since we assumed power, Hindu-Muslim riots have stopped, I would like to appeal to the Muslim community that if you mistakenly vote for them (opposition), again those riots will start...”, Nitish said.

He also expressed gratitude towards PM for conferring Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur. "You (PM Modi) have done so much work. You awarded Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur which has been a demand of ours, people won't forget this. We (NDA) have been working together since 2005, and the pace with which the work has been done is immense. Today, they (RJD) can only talk but when they got 15 years, they did nothing. People couldn't even go outside their houses after evenings in their tenure", said the Bihar Chief Minister.