Advertisement

New Delhi: Sanjay Nirupam, former Congress member of Parliament who was recently expelled from the party for six years, hit out at the Grand Old Party in an exclusive conversation with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in an exclusive chat on Thursday.

While speaking about the five lobbies within the Congress party – Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra and KC Venugopal – Nirupam hit out at Venugopal. He also said that the five lobbies are all fighting amongst themselves, although they seem to be united.

Advertisement

'Only a Few People Will be Left in Congress': Sanjay Nirupam

Sanjay Nirupam said that the Congress is an outdated party now. “They are armchair politicians without any mass base,” said Nirupam, adding, “The Congress party is directionless at the moment. In the coming days, only 4-5 people will remain in the party. Congress doesn't have the leadership. It's not only me but also other leaders who will leave the Congress party soon. The leadership of Congress party is outdated.”

Advertisement

He went on to add, “It is true that Congress contributed significantly to India's freedom struggle. But at present, there is no strong leadership in Congress. All the leaders are egotistical. They are all losers, who have lost repeatedly in the past elections. Though the leaders want to revive the party, they are failing miserably.”

“Congress suddenly woke up to my existence"

Speaking about his complaints against the party, Nirupam said, “After making me sit idle for a long time, they suddenly remembered of late that Sanjay Nirupam must be put to work. They made me the PRO (public relations officer) of the Congress party in Rajasthan. I made the Rajasthan Assembly Elections smooth for the party. (Even) then I received a call and a party member asked me to resign from the designation of Congress PRO Rajasthan. They have not made me the PRO of Haryana. They announced some other name as a Haryana PRO. In Congress, it has been the norm that the Centre decides candidates for state roles.”

'Paisa Phek, Tamasha Dekh'

Nirupam said the Congress is full of “Chamchagiri”. He elaborated, “That lobby is looting. It's all about 'paisa phek tamasha dekh' (throw money and watch the reaction). It seems the central leadership in Congress has surrendered. 'Chamchagiri' is a primary element of the Congress party. There are many people in the Congress who have no political background but they are now in high command positions. Many of the people there are outdated who hold no significance now.”

Congress will lose elections for the third time

“There are a number of people in Congress who are using disgusting language. The ‘sick unit’ in the Congress party will be more sick soon. Congress has already lost two elections. Congress will lose the third time, too. There are so many people in Congress like Robert Vadra who have made it directionless,” said Nirupam.

Will Sanjay Nirupam join the BJP?

Looks like, immediately after the party received my resignation letter last night, they decided to issue my expulsion.

Good to see the such promptness.

Just sharing this info.

I will give detail statement today between 11.30 to 12 PM pic.twitter.com/3Wil8OaxuE — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) April 4, 2024

When Arnab Goswami asked Sanjay Nirupam if he would be joining the BJP or any other political party, he declined to answer and said that he would be able to give a clear announcement only after April 9. Sanjay Nirupam is a former member of the Shiv Sena and had quit the Uddhav Thackeray-led party in 2005.