Advertisement

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday accused the opposition BJP of conducting ‘Operation Kamala’ in the state by offering Rs 50 crore each to ruling party MLAs to switch sides ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

“They are offering Rs 50 crores to our MLAs to resign, they say that they will manage the election expenses for our MLAs as well, what money is this? Is it not black money? Is it not a bribe? BJP is destroying every aspect of democracy,” the Karnataka CM said.

Advertisement

Dismissing Siddaramaiah's claim that the BJP was offering Rs 50 crore each to ruling Congress MLAs to switch sides ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka said his party has made no such approaches to the rival camp.

In strong retort to the allegations, Ashoka said, “The Congress are staring at defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, which is why he (Siddaramaiah) is trying to deflect public attention by making such unfounded claims. He has dreamed up this 'Operation Kamala' to hoodwink the people. We don't have any intention to destablise this government.”

Advertisement

“In fact, they are driving their own government to the point of ruin. We have not made any offer to any Congress MLA. There are no such operations from our end,” the BJP leader added.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases starting on April 19. Karnataka will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7. Counting of votes is on June 4.