New Delhi: Farooq Abdullah, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and current National Conference (NC) president, spoke to Republic today about Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on Pakistan preferring Congress ‘Shehzada’ Rahul Gandhi as the future PM of India.

"I don't think Pakistan can make that an issue. Pakistan doesn't hold India in its pocket. India is a free country and Indians are free. India doesn't go by what others say, be it Russia, America, or Pakistan. We decide on our own," remarked Farooq Abdullah.

The former J&K CM also expressed his opinion about PM Narendra Modi’s third term in office. Abdullah said, “If the PM is voted to power, you will see what the country will be like. Abdullah also said that the PM has not read the Congress Manifesto for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. “I don't think PM Modi has read the manifesto. The manifesto never says anything that the PM or his party is saying. Read the manifesto, and you will know what exactly is there,” said the NC president.

On the Ladakh seat in the LS Polls 2024, Abdullah said that his party will support the INDI Alliance.

“In Kargil-Leh, a difficulty has erupted upon us. The problem is that in Kargil, people want their candidate to be given a ticket for the parliamentary election, while in Leh, they want a Leh candidate. We are part of the India Alliance, and the alliance has decided from Delhi that the Ladakh candidate should be an India Alliance candidate. NC has decided to agree with the India Alliance on this decision, and the candidate of India Alliance should be given the vote. We should stand with the India Alliance candidate. If our party workers in Kargil-Ladakh don't accept the decision, then they have no association with JKNC. We will move forward with the India Alliance as being a party of it.”

Farooq Abdullah bats for reestablishing talks with Pakistan

Abdullah encouraged reestablishing talks with Pakistan. "Is this the first time I'm saying this? I have been saying this for years, and the PM himself, on record, has stated that wars are over and we have to find negotiations. With negotiations, we have to move forward. So, where is Farooq Abdullah to be blamed? Today, all are after Farooq Abdullah. Where is Farooq Abdullah wrong? I don't want to stop them. Let them do what they want to do,” said the National Conference leader.