New Delhi: In midst of the election season, a social media post by former Pakistani minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain praising Rahul Gandhi ignited fresh controversy, leaving Twitter on a buzz.

Hussain, Pakistan's former Information and Broadcasting minister, shared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech targetting BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the caption "Rahul on fire," inviting sharp criticism from BJP leaders.

Rahul on fire …. https://t.co/6pi1mL0bQN — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry)

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya questionned Congress' link with Pakistan, highlighting Hussain's previous role in Imran Khan's cabinet.

"Ch Fawad Hussain, who served in the Imran Khan cabinet, as Minister for Information and Broadcasting, is promoting Rahul Gandhi. Is the Congress planning to contest election in Pakistan?" the BJP leader wrote on X.

"From a manifesto, that has imprints of the Muslim league to a ringing endorsement, from across the border, Congress’s dalliance with Pakistan can’t get more obvious," he added.

In the video shared by the Pakistani leader, Rahul Gandhi could be heard criticising the BJP government over the invitees at Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

The clipped video shows the Congress leader further speaking on Ram Mandir event, accusing the PM Modi-led BJP government of sidelining the interests of the poor and youth.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy also reacted to Fawad Hussain sharing Rahul Gandhi's clip and said, "From manifesto imprints of Muslim League to endorsements across the border, @RahulGandhi's alliance with Pakistan couldn't be more obvious. Choudhary Fawad Hussain, former minister in Imran Khan's cabinet, now promoting Rahul Gandhi!"

BJP Exposes Congress-Pak Link

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala launched a blistering attack on the Congress, saying that Pakistan and Congress relations stand clear now. "From releasing a Muslim League manifesto to actually becoming a “Muslim League that created Pakistan”, the “rishta [relationship between Congress party and Pakistan] today is clear: Congress ka haath Pakistan ke saath.”

Furthermore, the BJP leader recalled past references to highlight the bonhomie between the Congress leaders and Pakistan-based terrorists.

“Earlier, Hafiz Saeed – Pakistani terrorist, who co-founded Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) – had said the Congress is his favourite party… Mani Shankar Aiyar went to Pakistan for [seeking] support to depose PM Modi”, Poonawala further said.

Twitters Brims With Reaction

The video shared by the Pakistan Minister heaping praise on Rahul Gandhi drawn several reaction on social media. A user said, “Why a Pakistani politician, Minister in Imran government promoting Rahul Gandhi??”

Another user wrote, “@ECI, Please take note of this. INC is being helped by ministers in Pakistan. There seems to be something fishy. Should Rahul Gandhi be allowed to compete?”

“It's because they are missing their handsome leader who is in jail and see potential in Rahul to lead in these difficult times,” wrote a third user.

Some other reactions to the video:

Minister Fawad Chaudhary in Pakistani parliament (Oct 2020) : We did Pulwama attack & we are proud of it.



Congress ecosystem has always given a clean chit to Pakistan & blames PM Modi for Pulwama.

Today the same Fawad tweeted in support of Rahul Gandhi.



"Pakistan=Congress" pic.twitter.com/wTFDWDDLfa — Mr Sinha (Modi's family) (@MrSinha_)

Demonetization and Zero tolerance against Terrorism are one of the prominent reasons they hate our PM Modi ji.🙏 — Hardeep Singh (@HardeepKuhaar)

This here proves Pakistani connection of Rahul Gandhi and Congress — Diksha Kandpal🇮🇳 (@DikshaKandpal8)









