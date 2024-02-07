Updated January 27th, 2024 at 13:23 IST
Paltu Ram Se Patku Ram: Congress Leader Acharya Pramod Takes a Dig at Nitish Kumar Again
The political scenario in Bihar has caused unrest in the state after Kumar ditched the Mahagathbandhan and decided to go with the saffron party.
- Elections
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Bihar Politics: Amid political turmoil in Bihar, senior Congress leader Acharya Pramod took a jibe at Nitish Kumar again.
Taking to X, Acharya tweeted, "राम “मंदिर” का न्यौता “ठुकराने” का असर होना शुरू, पलटू राम “पटकु” राम बन गये. (Ram "Temple" The effect of “rejecting” the invitation started taking effect, Paltu Ram became “Patku” Ram.)
Advertisement
Kumar is likely to be sworn in as Bihar's Chief Minister again for the seventh time but with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this time.
Advertisement
However, this is not the first time the Congress leader called out Kumar. Earlier, tagging him on X, Acharya asked, "तीन “तलाक़”तो ख़त्म हो गया था, फिर “बिहार” में कैसे हो गया. @NitishKumar." (Triple Talaq is invalid now. How come it happened in Bihar?)
The political scenario in Bihar has caused unrest in the state after Kumar ditched the Mahagathbandhan and decided to go with the saffron party.
Advertisement
Nitish Kumar has been repeatedly called out by Congress leaders for 'switching sides' in his political career. Kumar has switched his sides 10 times in his career as a politician.
In the Mahagathbandhan until Jan 26, it consisted of Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), India National Congress, and left parties. During this, Kumar was chosen as the Chief Minister of Bihar, while Tejashwi Prakash became the Deputy CM.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published January 27th, 2024 at 13:23 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.