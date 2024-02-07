However, this is not the first time the Congress leader called out Kumar. | Image: ANI

Advertisement

Bihar Politics: Amid political turmoil in Bihar, senior Congress leader Acharya Pramod took a jibe at Nitish Kumar again.

Taking to X, Acharya tweeted, "राम “मंदिर” का न्यौता “ठुकराने” का असर होना शुरू, पलटू राम “पटकु” राम बन गये. (Ram "Temple" The effect of “rejecting” the invitation started taking effect, Paltu Ram became “Patku” Ram.)

Advertisement

राम “मंदिर”

का न्यौता “ठुकराने” का असर होना शुरू, पलटू राम “पटकु” राम बन गये. — Acharya Pramod (@AcharyaPramodk) January 27, 2024

Kumar is likely to be sworn in as Bihar's Chief Minister again for the seventh time but with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this time.

Advertisement

However, this is not the first time the Congress leader called out Kumar. Earlier, tagging him on X, Acharya asked, "तीन “तलाक़”तो ख़त्म हो गया था, फिर “बिहार” में कैसे हो गया. @NitishKumar." (Triple Talaq is invalid now. How come it happened in Bihar?)

The political scenario in Bihar has caused unrest in the state after Kumar ditched the Mahagathbandhan and decided to go with the saffron party.

Advertisement

Nitish Kumar has been repeatedly called out by Congress leaders for 'switching sides' in his political career. Kumar has switched his sides 10 times in his career as a politician.

In the Mahagathbandhan until Jan 26, it consisted of Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), India National Congress, and left parties. During this, Kumar was chosen as the Chief Minister of Bihar, while Tejashwi Prakash became the Deputy CM.

Advertisement