Advertisement

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Privilege Committee on Friday passed a resolution to revoke the suspension of three Congress Members of Parliament, namely Dr K Jayakumar, Abdul Khaleque, and Vijay Vasanth.

The decision came after the trio expressed unconditional regrets for their disruptive behavior, leading to their suspension.

Advertisement

These three MPs were part of the group of 33 Lok Sabha members suspended on December 18 for their involvement in disrupting the proceedings of the House. The disruption was linked to their protests over the Parliament security breach incident.