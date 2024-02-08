Updated January 12th, 2024 at 17:41 IST
Parliament Security Breach Case: LS Adopts Resolution to Revoke Suspension of 3 Congress MPs
The decision came after the 3 Congress MPs expressed unconditional regrets for their disruptive behavior, leading to their suspension.
- Elections
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Privilege Committee on Friday passed a resolution to revoke the suspension of three Congress Members of Parliament, namely Dr K Jayakumar, Abdul Khaleque, and Vijay Vasanth.
The decision came after the trio expressed unconditional regrets for their disruptive behavior, leading to their suspension.
Advertisement
These three MPs were part of the group of 33 Lok Sabha members suspended on December 18 for their involvement in disrupting the proceedings of the House. The disruption was linked to their protests over the Parliament security breach incident.
Advertisement
Published January 12th, 2024 at 17:41 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.