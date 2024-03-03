English
Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 14:31 IST

Breaking: Pawan Singh, BJP's pick for Asansol, backs out of Lok Sabha Elections

Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh who was BJP's pick for Asansol for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls, has announced that he will not be able to contest the ele

Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh
Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh | Image:social media
New Delhi: Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh, who was BJP's pick for Asansol for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, has announced that he will not be able to contest the elections. This comes a day after the BJP released its first list of candidates for the general elections.

He made the announcement on social media platform, X. He thanked BJP top leadership for declaring him the candidate. The exact reason behind his move is not clear yet.

He tweeted, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party. The party trusted me and declared me as the candidate from Asansol but due to some reason I will not be able to contest the elections from Asansol…”

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Reacts After Pawan Singh Drops Out of Lok Sabha Race

Soon after the actor made the announcement, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee tweeted, “The indomitable spirit and power of the people of West Bengal.”

The announcement of 38-year-old Singh’s candidature from Asansol Parliamentary seat had sparked a row with some claiming that he disrespected the women of Bengal in his Bhojpuri songs. 

 

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 13:52 IST

