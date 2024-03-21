Advertisement

Srinagar: In the midst of escalating tensions between the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC) in Kashmir, PDP leader Waheed Parra, has called for unity while condemning what he perceives as 'arrogance' from the NC leadership about seat sharing for upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“If Farooq would have asked Mufti to give three seats of Kashmir, she would have given all seats of Kashmir to NC, but NC is saying with arrogance that PDP is nowhere,” said Parra while talking to news reporters on Thursday.

Advertisement

Parra labelled the attitude as emblematic of the NC’s disconnect with the electorate, warning of potential repercussions akin to the electoral backlash witnessed in 2002 when the NC faced defeat.

“NC feels people have no choice except NC, they don’t seek votes but feel obligated to favour people. This arrogance will be met with the people's response, as seen in 2002,” said Parra.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Parra criticised the NC’s track record in addressing pressing issues facing Kashmiris, including targeted violence and land disputes.

He credited the PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti, for advocating on behalf of the common man and challenging the status quo in both regional and national forums.

Advertisement

“Even when NC held all three parliament seats from Kashmir, what good did they do for the people amidst rising targeted violence and land disputes? It was PDP's Mufti who led protests in Delhi. Mehbooba consistently raises her voice for the common man against the state,” he asserted.

Parra added, “Even when NC's Farooq receives a notice from ED, it’s Mehbooba who raises her voice. In Kashmir, everyone knows who advocates for the people of Kashmir and against the system”.

Advertisement

Parra reiterated that unity stands as the core principle of the PDP, emphasising their commitment to advocating for the unity of Kashmiris. He stressed the imperative of collective action in the face of prevalent distress among the populace.

“We stand for unity. Our intention is crystal clear, Kashmiris should unite, with no cause for conflict. This is a time for collective unity, especially amidst the distress felt by our people,” said Parra.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the President of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti accused the BJP government on Thursday of supporting proxies in Jammu and Kashmir, alleging, “The BJP is stifling the Kashmiri voice from reaching Parliament”.

Speaking to reporters in Anantnag, South Kashmir, Mufti claimed that the Ministry of Home Affairs, led by Amit Shah, aims to manipulate voter slips to suppress the genuine representation of Kashmir in Parliament.

Advertisement

“BJP wants to silence the voice of the PDP. Now, the people of Jammu and Kashmir only have the right to vote to express their desires. Late Vajpayee Ji had restored people’s trust in the voting right, but the current central government is trying to interfere with it by empowering proxies in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir,” Mufti said.

Mufti alleges the government aims to silence Kashmir’s true voice by supporting proxy parties formed after 2019, breaking up the PDP and tampering with voter slips to prevent genuine representation in Parliament.