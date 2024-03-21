×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 17:57 IST

PDP’s Parra Criticizes NC's Arrogance and Track Record in Kashmir

PDP leader Waheed Parra has called for unity while condemning what he perceives as 'arrogance' from the NC leadership about seat sharing for upcoming polls.

Reported by: Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil
PDP’s Parra Criticizes NC's Arrogance and Track Record in Kashmir
PDP’s Parra Criticizes NC's Arrogance and Track Record in Kashmir | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Srinagar: In the midst of escalating tensions between the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC) in Kashmir, PDP leader Waheed Parra, has called for unity while condemning what he perceives as 'arrogance' from the NC leadership about seat sharing for upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“If Farooq would have asked Mufti to give three seats of Kashmir, she would have given all seats of Kashmir to NC, but NC is saying with arrogance that PDP is nowhere,” said Parra while talking to news reporters on Thursday.

Advertisement

Parra labelled the attitude as emblematic of the NC’s disconnect with the electorate, warning of potential repercussions akin to the electoral backlash witnessed in 2002 when the NC faced defeat.

“NC feels people have no choice except NC, they don’t seek votes but feel obligated to favour people. This arrogance will be met with the people's response, as seen in 2002,” said Parra.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Parra criticised the NC’s track record in addressing pressing issues facing Kashmiris, including targeted violence and land disputes.

He credited the PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti, for advocating on behalf of the common man and challenging the status quo in both regional and national forums.

Advertisement

“Even when NC held all three parliament seats from Kashmir, what good did they do for the people amidst rising targeted violence and land disputes? It was PDP's Mufti who led protests in Delhi. Mehbooba consistently raises her voice for the common man against the state,” he asserted.

Parra added, “Even when NC's Farooq receives a notice from ED, it’s Mehbooba who raises her voice. In Kashmir, everyone knows who advocates for the people of Kashmir and against the system”.

Advertisement

Parra reiterated that unity stands as the core principle of the PDP, emphasising their commitment to advocating for the unity of Kashmiris. He stressed the imperative of collective action in the face of prevalent distress among the populace.

“We stand for unity. Our intention is crystal clear, Kashmiris should unite, with no cause for conflict. This is a time for collective unity, especially amidst the distress felt by our people,” said Parra.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the President of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti accused the BJP government on Thursday of supporting proxies in Jammu and Kashmir, alleging, “The BJP is stifling the Kashmiri voice from reaching Parliament”.

Speaking to reporters in Anantnag, South Kashmir, Mufti claimed that the Ministry of Home Affairs, led by Amit Shah, aims to manipulate voter slips to suppress the genuine representation of Kashmir in Parliament.

Advertisement

“BJP wants to silence the voice of the PDP. Now, the people of Jammu and Kashmir only have the right to vote to express their desires. Late Vajpayee Ji had restored people’s trust in the voting right, but the current central government is trying to interfere with it by empowering proxies in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir,” Mufti said.

Mufti alleges the government aims to silence Kashmir’s true voice by supporting proxy parties formed after 2019, breaking up the PDP and tampering with voter slips to prevent genuine representation in Parliament.

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 17:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

ED team reached CM Kejriwal residence

Kejriwal

a few seconds ago
Sharath Kamal

India's flag bearer

a few seconds ago
Will move to same-day market settlement before FY24 end: SEBI

T+0 trade settlement

a minute ago
The Supreme Court has refused to stay the appointment of new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, saying that doing so would lead to "chaos and uncertainty" as the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner.

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

3 minutes ago
Tencent is running out of excuses for gaming woes

Tencent gaming woes

6 minutes ago
Rani Mukerji, Sonam Kapoor

Rani Turns 46

12 minutes ago
ISRO to conduct second landing experiment of RLV

ISRO's Landing Experiment

12 minutes ago
Badaun Double Murder Case

Badaun Double Murder Case

13 minutes ago
MS Dhoni with Stephen Fleming

Why Dhoni stepped down?

14 minutes ago
Leh-Laddakh

BRO on Leh-Manali Work

15 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

17 minutes ago
INS Tir And Sujata To Participate In 2nd Edition Of 'IMT TRILAT'

INS Tir And Sujata To Par

17 minutes ago
Election Commission

Electoral bonds

23 minutes ago
Delhi man caught on camera abusing and harassing women

Delhi Man Abuses Women

23 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By ED

India News LIVE

25 minutes ago
State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, is ranked third among the top five banks with a market cap of Rs 6.78 lakh crore. SBI's net profit was hit by one time wage and pension provision of Rs 7,100 crore

Electoral bonds data

25 minutes ago
National Equestrian Championship

Equestrian Championship

26 minutes ago
Ae Watan Mere Watan

Ae Watan Mere Watan

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Come down to earth and get bowling': Sachin Tendulkar's STERN message

    Sports 6 hours ago

  2. Boman Irani Shares A Glimpse Of How He Celebrated Navroz With His Family

    Entertainment7 hours ago

  3. Why Only Tax Temples?: K'taka Governor Refuses to Sign Temple Tax Bill

    India News8 hours ago

  4. 'Brahmanvad se Azadi': Anti-Brahmin Slogans Echo At JNU Campus

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Ask ED To Not Take Coercive Action: Kejriwal Moves Fresh Plea to Court

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo