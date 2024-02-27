English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 15:18 IST

People of Kerala Will Give Double-digit Seats to us: PM Exudes Confidence Ahead of 2024 LS Polls

Kerala will bless BJP and NDA for nation-building, said PM Modi in Thiruvananthapuram.

Digital Desk
PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi | Image:Video grab
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence in the BJP-NDA alliance's prospects in Kerala for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Addressing a gathering in Thiruvananthapuram, PM Modi underlined the growing support for the BJP in Kerala and predicted that the alliance will secure double-digit seats in the 2024 elections. 

“There is a different level of enthusiasm among the people of Kerala. The hope that was aroused for the BJP in Kerala in 2019 seems to be changing into confidence in 2024. In 2019, the people of Kerala voted for BJP-NDA in double digits, in 2024 the people of Kerala will give double-digit seats to us. In 2019, the country was giving slogans of 'Phir ek baar Modi Sarkar', in 2024, everyone is saying ‘Abki baar, 400 paar’," PM Modi said which was followed by thunderous applause.  

Advertisement

Prime Minister also claimed that the INDI alliance has conceded defeat, saying, “The opposition has accepted its defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It does not have a road map for the development of the country, hence it has only one agenda, to abuse Modi. I know that Kerala will never stand with those having such negative thoughts, Kerala will bless the BJP and NDA for nation-building. People are walking shoulder to shoulder with BJP on the streets, which in itself is a big message”.   

“Everyone is talking about the third term of the Modi government. In our third term, India is set to become the world's third-largest economy. This is 'Modi Ki Guarantee'. In our third term, our fight against corruption is going to be more defined,” he added. 

Advertisement

PM Modi Slams Kerala's Ruling Party

During his speech, Prime Minister Modi took a jab at opposition parties, including Kerala's Left Democratic Front and United Democratic Front. He claimed that the students who came from poor and middle-class families in Kerala have struggled in the past. 

The Prime Minster vowed to work on the development of educational institutions in Kerala if his government comes into power. “Everyone knows what LDF and UDF have done to the education system in Kerala. Everyone knows about the struggle faced by the students of the poor and the middle class of Kerala while pursuing higher education. Our third term will work on the development of educational institutions in Kerala. This will pave the way for opportunities for students hailing from poor and middle-class families,” the Prime Minster averred.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, PM Modi assured that the BJP has never seen any Indian state from the perspective of a “vote bank” and highlighted that the party worked for the development and empowerment of Kerala even when it did not have stronghold in the state. 

“BJP has never seen any Indian state from the perspective of a vote-bank. Even when the BJP was not strong in Kerala, even then we worked day in and day out to empower Kerala. Over the past 10 years, the benefits of development have been reaped by Kerala as much as done by the BJP-ruled states,” he furthered. 

Advertisement

PM Modi Calls Out Dynasty Politics

While addressing the gathering Prime Minister emphasised that while the BJP has never come to power in Kerala, the party have laid a track record in front of the people. He also claimed that the “one priority” of  Congress and its other communist alliances is to only let their families rule the country. 

Advertisement

“BJP has never come to power in Kerala but I have laid my track record in front of you. Congress and its other communist alliances have only one priority. They only let their family rule the country,” PM Modi said in his address. “or them, the welfare of their family is superior to the welfare of Indians...In Kerala, they are each other's enemies but outside Kerala, they are BFFs, which means Best Friends Forever,” he concluded. 

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 14:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

16 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

16 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

20 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

a day ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

a day ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

a day ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

a day ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

a day ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

a day ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

a day ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

2 days ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tragic: Man Dies of Heart Attack in Zoo; Shattered Wife Jumps to Death

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. Kerala State Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-404 TUESDAY Check Winners

    Info8 minutes ago

  3. Netflix to no longer support Apple’s App Store’s in-app payments

    Tech 10 minutes ago

  4. Disinformation Nation

    Initiatives11 minutes ago

  5. Zuckerberg to attend Anant Ambani's wedding bash

    Web Stories11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo