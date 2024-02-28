Advertisement

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A day after CPI fielded Annie Raja (D Raja's wife) from Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Seat Wayanad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Congress and Left parties are ‘BFF (Best Friend Forever)’ in other states but are sworn enemies in Kerala. While speaking at the conclusion ceremony of the BJP state unit's padayatra in Thiruvananthapuram, PM also expressed confidence in the BJP-NDA alliance's prospects in Kerala for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He also underlined the growing support for the BJP in Kerala and predicted that the alliance will secure double-digit seats in the 2024 elections.

‘Communists Want Congress Prince Out of Kerala’

The Prime Minister also took a swipe at the INDI alliance after CPI fielded Annie Raja from Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha seat, Wayanad. “Communists now suggesting Congress' prince to stay out of Kerala. But in INDI alliance meeting, they sit together”, stated the Prime Minister.

‘Kerala Will Give Double Digits to BJP-NDA’

“There is a different level of enthusiasm among the people of Kerala. The hope that was aroused for the BJP in Kerala in 2019 seems to be changing into confidence in 2024. In 2019, the people of Kerala voted for BJP-NDA in double digits, in 2024 the people of Kerala will give double-digit seats to us. In 2019, the country was giving slogans of 'Phir ek baar Modi Sarkar', in 2024, everyone is saying Abki baar, 400 paar," PM Modi said which was followed by thunderous applause.

‘Opposition Has Conceded Defeat’

PM Modi also claimed that the INDI alliance has conceded defeat, saying, “The opposition has accepted its defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It does not have a road map for the development of the country, hence it has only one agenda, to abuse Modi. I know that Kerala will never stand with those having such negative thoughts, Kerala will bless the BJP and NDA for nation-building. People are walking shoulder to shoulder with BJP on the streets, which in itself is a big message”.

‘Third Term of Modi Govt’

“Everyone is talking about the third term of the Modi government. In our third term, India is set to become the world's third-largest economy. This is 'Modi Ki Guarantee'. In our third term, our fight against corruption is going to be more defined,” he added.

PM Modi Slams Kerala's Ruling Party

During his speech, Prime Minister Modi took a jab at opposition parties, including Kerala's Left Democratic Front and United Democratic Front. He claimed that the students who came from poor and middle-class families in Kerala have struggled in the past.

The Prime Minster vowed to work on the development of educational institutions in Kerala if his government comes into power. “Everyone knows what LDF and UDF have done to the education system in Kerala. Everyone knows about the struggle faced by the students of the poor and the middle class of Kerala while pursuing higher education. Our third term will work on the development of educational institutions in Kerala. This will pave the way for opportunities for students hailing from poor and middle-class families,” the Prime Minster averred.

Meanwhile, PM Modi assured that the BJP has never seen any Indian state from the perspective of a “vote bank” and highlighted that the party worked for the development and empowerment of Kerala even when it did not have a stronghold in the state.

“BJP has never seen any Indian state from the perspective of a vote-bank. Even when the BJP was not strong in Kerala, even then we worked day in and day out to empower Kerala. Over the past 10 years, the benefits of development have been reaped by Kerala as much as done by the BJP-ruled states,” he furthered.

PM Modi Calls Out Dynasty Politics

While addressing the gathering Prime Minister emphasised that while the BJP has never come to power in Kerala, the party have laid a track record in front of the people. He also claimed that the “one priority” of Congress and its other communist alliances is to only let their families rule the country.

“BJP has never come to power in Kerala but I have laid my track record in front of you. Congress and its other communist alliances have only one priority. They only let their family rule the country. For them, the welfare of their family is superior to the welfare of Indians...In Kerala, they are each other's enemies but outside Kerala, they are BFFs, which means Best Friends Forever,” he concluded.