×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 12:55 IST

'People of Telangana Have Decided to Elect Modi Again': PM in Nagarkurnool | Top Quotes

The Prime Minister began his speech by saying, "Today I see here that Telangana people have decided they want to bring back Modi for third time."

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi in Nagarkurnool
PM Modi in Nagarkurnool | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a rally in Telangana's Nagarkurnool ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The Prime Minister began his speech by saying, "Today I see here that Telangana people have decided they want to bring back Modi for third time."

Talking to the public, PM Modi took a jibe at the opposition parties- Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). He said, "Congress and BRS have shattered all dreams of Telangana. First, it was BRS' 'maha loot' and now it is Congress' 'buri nazar'. For Congress, even 5 years are enough to destroy Telangana..."

This sharp swipe comes after the BRS leader K Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Excise Policy case.

Advertisement

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's rally in Nagarkurnool:

"I had visited Telangana during (2023) Assembly elections. At that time, I realised that people are really angry with the BRS. And today, I can see that people of Telangana have decided to elect Modi again."

Advertisement

"The election dates (for Lok Sabha polls 2024) will be announced in Delhi in some time. However, people of the country have already announced the results even before the election dates are officially announced. The country has announced 'abki baar 400 paar', and the crowd here at Nagarkurnool is a testimony to that."

"Modi's family are the 140 crore Indians. For the last 23 years, earlier working as CM and now as PM, you gave me a chance to serve. I never used any day for myself. If I have lived and worked day and night, it has been for 140 crore family members. Modi ki guarantee means - the guarantee of fulfilling the guarantee given."
 

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 12:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: EC to Announce Poll Dates at 3 PM Today

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

a few seconds ago
Anuradha Paudwal Joins BJP

Anuradha Paudwal

a few seconds ago
BRS MLC K Kavitha arrives at Rouse Avenue Court

K Kavitha in Court

a minute ago
Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit-Kriti Wedding

2 minutes ago
After Raids Over Delhi Liquor Policy, ED Arrests K Kavitha

K Kavitha in Trouble

9 minutes ago
Bhagwant Mann

Big Reshuffle In Punjab

12 minutes ago
Karan Singh Yadav Joins BJP

Karan Joins BJP

13 minutes ago
Indian Footballer Sunil Chhetri

ISL Points Table: Updated

14 minutes ago
Exam results

GATE Result LIVE Updates

15 minutes ago
BJP MP Ajay Pratap Singh Resigns.

Ajay Resigns From BJP

16 minutes ago
CBFC New Rules

New CBFC Rules

17 minutes ago
GATE 2024 Topper List Soon

GATE 2024 topper List

18 minutes ago
Disney CEO Bob Iger

Disney CEO Bob Iger

23 minutes ago
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran's Concert

23 minutes ago
icse class 10th result 2021

ICSE Board Results 2021

23 minutes ago
PM Modi

PM Modi on BRS

24 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma as CSK captain?

MS Dhoni in CSK

26 minutes ago
chris evans

Chris Evans reveals wh

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. New Dawn: 10 Ways Modi Government Transformed Kashmir In Last 10 Years

    India News17 hours ago

  2. Uttar Pradesh To Change Names Of These 8 Railway Stations

    India Newsa day ago

  3. 2 Minors Feared Drowned In Ghaziabad's Hindon River

    India Newsa day ago

  4. Elite list of umpires who will officiate IPL matches with salaries given

    Sports a day ago

  5. Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo