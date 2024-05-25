Advertisement

New Delhi: As polling is underway in Odisha for six seats in the Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Puri candidate Sambit Patra alleged that several EVMs are not working in the region.

Speaking to the media on the polling day on Saturday, May 25, said, "EVMs are not working at several booths in Puri town. People are facing inconvenience; it's been two hours are voting has still not started in Puri. I have also standing outside my booth for last one hour."

He further urged the Election Commission to take of the mishap. "People are feeling that this is being sponsored and I think the administration and the Election Commission should take cognisance of this," Patra said.

Similarly, Returning Officer Lopa Mudra on the EVM glitch at booth number 77 in Puri said, "Machine (EVM) is not working. Higher authorities have been contacted. It's a long process. Mock polling will be done again before actual voting starts again. It will take time. "

She added further, "People are disappointed a bit and returned home, they will come again."

In the sixth phase of India's general elections, polling is also being held for 42 assembly constituencies in Odisha. Voting began at 7 am and people were seen queuing up at polling stations.

Over 11.13 crore voters -- 5.84 crore males, 5.29 crore females and 5,120 third gender -- are eligible to exercise their vote. The Election Commission (EC) has deployed some 11.4 lakh polling officials at 1.14 lakh polling stations.

(Inputs from PTI)