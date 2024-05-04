Advertisement

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: India is all set to move to the third phase of the General Elections 2024, on Tuesday, May 7. The polling will begin at 7 am on Tuesday. In the third phase, voting will take place in 94 seats covering 10 states and two Union territories with some big constituencies going on polls such as Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. However, the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be rescheduled due to natural and logistic barriers. A total of 1,351 candidates are set to contest in phase 3 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The first two phases were held on April 19 and April 26. The voter turnout was recorded at 66.14 per cent in Phase 1 and 66.71 per cent was recorded in Phase 2.

Advertisement

In the first phase, the male turnout was recorded at 66.22 per cent, while female and third-gender turnout was recorded at 66.07 per cent and 31.32 per cent.

Meanwhile, in Phase 2- the male turnout was recorded at 66.99 per cent, while female and third turnout was recorded at 66.42 per cent and 23.86 per cent.

Advertisement

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: Date and Timing:

In the third phase of India's Lok Sabha elections, the voting will commence on Tuesday, May 7 from 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm.

Advertisement

Phase 3 voting in Lok Sabha 2024: List of states and constituencies

Assam (4): Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Gauhati

Advertisement

Bihar (5): Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria

Chhattisgarh (7): Sarguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur

Advertisement

Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1): Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Daman and Diu (1): Daman and Diu

Advertisement

Goa (2): North Goa, South Goa

Gujarat (26): Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Navsari, Valsad

Advertisement

Karnataka (14): Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, Shimoga

Madhya Pradesh (8): Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Betul

Advertisement

Maharashtra (11): Baramati, Raigad, Dharashiv, Latur (SC), Solapur (SC), Madha, Sangli, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle

Uttar Pradesh (10): Sambhal, Hathras, Agra (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla, Bareilly

Advertisement

West Bengal (4): Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur, Murshidabad