Updated May 4th, 2024 at 09:50 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: States and Key Constituencies Going to Polls on May 7
In the third phase, voting will take place in 94 seats covering 10 states and two Union Territories. Check the details below:
- Elections
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: India is all set to move to the third phase of the General Elections 2024, on Tuesday, May 7. The polling will begin at 7 am on Tuesday. In the third phase, voting will take place in 94 seats covering 10 states and two Union territories with some big constituencies going on polls such as Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. However, the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be rescheduled due to natural and logistic barriers. A total of 1,351 candidates are set to contest in phase 3 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
The first two phases were held on April 19 and April 26. The voter turnout was recorded at 66.14 per cent in Phase 1 and 66.71 per cent was recorded in Phase 2.
In the first phase, the male turnout was recorded at 66.22 per cent, while female and third-gender turnout was recorded at 66.07 per cent and 31.32 per cent.
Meanwhile, in Phase 2- the male turnout was recorded at 66.99 per cent, while female and third turnout was recorded at 66.42 per cent and 23.86 per cent.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: Date and Timing:
In the third phase of India's Lok Sabha elections, the voting will commence on Tuesday, May 7 from 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm.
Phase 3 voting in Lok Sabha 2024: List of states and constituencies
Assam (4): Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Gauhati
Bihar (5): Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria
Chhattisgarh (7): Sarguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur
Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1): Dadra and Nagar Haveli
Daman and Diu (1): Daman and Diu
Gujarat (26): Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Navsari, Valsad
Karnataka (14): Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, Shimoga
Madhya Pradesh (8): Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Betul
Maharashtra (11): Baramati, Raigad, Dharashiv, Latur (SC), Solapur (SC), Madha, Sangli, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle
Uttar Pradesh (10): Sambhal, Hathras, Agra (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla, Bareilly
West Bengal (4): Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur, Murshidabad
Published May 4th, 2024 at 09:50 IST