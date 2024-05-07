Updated May 7th, 2024 at 08:19 IST
'I Appeal to Vote in Large Numbers': PM Modi After Casting his Vote in Ahmedabad | LIVE
Stay tuned for all the latest updates regarding the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and upcoming assembly elections.
- Elections
- 6 min read
8: 08 IST, May 7th 2024
After casting his vote in Ahmedabad, PM Modi sent a special message for Indians. "Today is the third phase of voting. There is great importance of 'Daan' in our country and in the same spirit, the countrymen should vote as much as possible. 4 rounds of voting are still ahead. As a voter in Gujarat, this is the only place where I vote regularly and Amit Bhai is contesting from here as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate..."
8: 08 IST, May 7th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
After casting his vote, the Prime Minister showed his inked finger urging citizens to vote. He greeted his supporters waiting outside the polling booth.
Advertisement
7: 33 IST, May 7th 2024
PM Modi arrived in Gujarat on Tuesday and will be casting his vote at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad.
7: 31 IST, May 7th 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will cast his vote in Ahmedabad on Tuesday in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. He arrived at the polling station and was seen waiting for the Prime Minister to arrive.
Advertisement
7: 31 IST, May 7th 2024
Urging all those who are voting in today’s phase to vote in record numbers. Their active participation will certainly make the elections more vibrant, said PM Modi in a post on X. Voting began for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, May 7.
7: 27 IST, May 7th 2024
On Tuesday, May 7, BJP's Dr Umesh Jadhav showed his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling booth in Kalaburagi.
Congress has fielded party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani against him from the Kalaburagi constituency.
Advertisement
7: 24 IST, May 7th 2024
VD Sharma, Madhya Pradesh BJP President and candidate from Khajuraho constituency casts his vote at a polling booth in Bhopal.
BJP has fielded Alok Sharma from Bhopal, while Congress has fielded Arun Shrivastava. Currently, BJP's Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur is the sitting MP from the constituency.
7: 21 IST, May 7th 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also cast his vote from there.
Advertisement
7: 17 IST, May 7th 2024
Voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka began on Tuesday in 14 constituencies.
The segments where elections are being held on Tuesday are: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere and Shimoga.
7: 17 IST, May 7th 2024
Polling began for five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar on Tuesday morning, amid tight security. The voting started at 7 am in Araria, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Madhepura and Khagaria, all currently held by the NDA, and will continue till 6 pm, they said.
Advertisement
7: 16 IST, May 7th 2024
Polling began Tuesday morning for 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, including high-profile Mainpuri, in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Over 1.89 crore voters will seal the fate of 100 candidates in parliamentary constituencies of Sambhal, Hathras (SC), Agra (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla and Bareilly, where polling began at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm, according to the Election Commission.
7: 16 IST, May 7th 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on X tweeted, "In the third phase of the Lok Sabha Election, I appeal to all the voters who are going to cast their votes today to accept voting as a duty towards contributing to nation-building. Once again, vote for a corruption-free, caste-free, and dynasticism-free system. Elect a government that has experience in public welfare and a blueprint for a developed India."
"Your vote will lay the foundation of good fortune for not only you but also for the entire nation for decades to come," the post read further.
Advertisement
7: 02 IST, May 7th 2024
In phase three of the General Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be casting his vote in Ahmedabad, urging citizens to also cast their votes.
"After today’s exceptional programmes in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, reached Gujarat. In the morning tomorrow, 7th May, I will be voting in Ahmedabad. I urge all those who are to vote tomorrow to do so in record numbers as well," the PM said in a post on X.
6: 57 IST, May 7th 2024
Preparations are underway across India for the third phase of Lok Sabah polls. Polling will begin at 7:00 am.
Advertisement
6: 49 IST, May 7th 2024
The states going to polls in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections are Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7 ), Goa (2 seats), Gujarat (26), Karnataka (14 ), Madhya Pradesh (8 ), Maharashtra (11), Uttar Pradesh (10 ), West Bengal (4), Jammu and Kashmir (1 ), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2).
6: 26 IST, May 7th 2024
Voting for the third phase of India's general elections will begin at 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm.
Advertisement
6: 28 IST, May 7th 2024
As India today heads to the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, as many as 93 seats across the states and Union Territories will go to polls. Some 1,351 candidates are in the race.
Published May 7th, 2024 at 06:27 IST